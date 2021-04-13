Henry Cavill introduced his new girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, to the world through an Instagram photo of them playing chess together.

"This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess," the "Superman" star captioned the snap.

“This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess.” Congratulations Henry Cavill ❤️ https://t.co/S9gXnZCcWZ pic.twitter.com/bNzbRXwJ7L April 10, 2021

Viscuso also shared the same photo on her Instagram along with the caption, "Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win?"

The pictures came after the new couple was spotted walking hand-in-hand while walking the actor's dog Kal in London last week. According to Daily Mail, the Los Angeles-based executive flew to the U.K. this year to join Cavill in his rented Berkshire home where he has been living while he films "The Witcher" season 2.

Natalie Viscuso, la socia de acero. pic.twitter.com/fKEFKS8oZq — La Covacha (@lacovachamx) April 13, 2021

As to how they met, a source claimed they crossed paths years ago because they both work in the entertainment industry. 31-year-old Viscuso is the vice president of television and digital studios at Legendary Entertainment, which is one of the production companies behind his films "Man of Steel" and "Enola Holmes." Fans believe they met when the actor filmed "Superman" seven years ago.

"Henry first connected with Natalie years ago, and while a romantic spark wasn't instant between them, they always kept in touch," the insider shared.

"Despite strict travel restrictions in place, Natalie flew from the States to the UK so she could be with Henry, and they were able to go unnoticed from prying eyes in Berkshire as they visited local markets together," the source continued and added that Cavill, being a "hugely famous actor," is "usually very discreet about his personal life and relationships."

However, he is said to be "smitten with Natalie, who's been a party girl and aspiring model from a young age." Viscuso made her TV debut in the MTV hit "My Super Sweet 16," about rich American teenagers.

We gonna talk about how Henry Cavill’s girlfriend Natalie Viscuso was on “My Super Sweet 16”? I gotta watch this pic.twitter.com/beVZC0PnYT — francine (@triptofranz) April 11, 2021

The source revealed that prior to their romantic walk in London and going public with their relationship, Viscuso did a "spring clean" of her photos on Instagram. She reportedly removed the pictures that gave an insight into her old life as a party girl before she exchanged "soppy messages" with Cavill. As to how the couple will maintain their relationship, it is believed they will divide their time between London and Los Angeles when travel restrictions ease.