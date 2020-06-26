Henry Cavill says playing Superman is a responsibility and one that he hopes to continue to fulfill for many years to come.

The actor talked about his interest in portraying the DC superhero character again during an interview with Patrick Stewart for Variety's Actors on Actors issue. He admitted that he has "always been a fan of Superman" and so to play the character has been a great honour and blessing. Thus, he does not want to give up on the role just yet since it gives people, especially children, happiness.

Cavill shared that children do not see him as himself being an actor. Instead, they see him for his Superman role.

"With a character like that, you carry the mantle with you off set. And it becomes part of your public representation," Cavill told Stewart.

"When you meet children, children don't necessarily see me as Henry Cavill, but they might see Superman, and there's a responsibility which comes with that," he added.

The 37-year-old English star considers playing the Superman role as a responsibility, and one that he wholeheartedly wants to do. Even if it means doing so for a long time.

"Because it's such a wonderful character, it's actually a responsibility I'm happy to have, and I hope that I get to play more of Superman in years to come," he admitted.

Cavill revealed that his "life changed dramatically" after he portrayed Superman and that it has given him "plenty of opportunity for roles." It changed the entire course of his career and basically catapulted him into stardom.

"The Witcher" star added that playing Superman has taught him a lot about himself. It prompted him to "really look inwards" because the character is so good and kind that he also wants to be a better person.

Cavill last portrayed Superman opposite Ben Affleck's Batman in "Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice" (not including his cameo at the end of "Shazam"). This is not the first time that he expressed his desire to don the cape and suit again in future films in the DC Extended Universe.