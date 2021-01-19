Henry Cavill may have fully recovered from his injury as recent reports revealed he is back on the set of "The Witcher" season 2.

Sources for Redanian Intelligence revealed that the 37-year-old British actor has resumed filming his scenes for the Netflix series after weeks of absence due to his injury. He is back on the set with Paul Bullion, who plays fellow witcher Lambert. Bullion himself confirmed his return with a photo posted on Twitter.

"Back on set for @witchernetflix... A postponed Christmas gift from a friend. Lambert is growing a thick skin indeed...She is a funny girl! #TheWitcher," he captioned his post.

Cavill himself has yet to confirm his return to "The Witcher" set in the U.K. But Bullion's post indicates that he and the "Man of Steel" actor will continue filming scenes at the witchers' stronghold in Kaer Morhen.

The titular star had to miss out on filming to recuperate for weeks after he sustained an on-set muscle injury in December. He was performing a stunt that involved swinging axes while strapped to a safety harness. He was 20 feet high in trees when he suddenly pulled up and was in a lot of pain. It was not a bad enough injury that needed an ambulance but it affected filming for the series, for sure.

Cavill was up on his feet and feeling fine by early January this year when he told his fans on Instagram that he went for his first jog since his hamstring injury.

"It wasn't fast, and it certainly was far, but it has been a major step in my recovery, and my first step to getting back into the groove after a Christmas that may have involved more than a few cups of mulled wine, and an exceptionally fat Turkey," he captioned a selfie taken in the woods.

Filming for "The Witcher" season 2 has seen its fair share of delays because of COVID-19. It shut down in March after Kristofer Hivju (Nivellen) tested positive for the virus and production resumed late in August. It went on a hiatus again in November after crewmembers were diagnosed with the disease. Then U.K. implemented a month-long lockdown. The setback means filming will have to continue until March 2021 instead of February.