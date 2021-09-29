Fans have long tipped Henry Cavill to take over Daniel Craig as the next James Bond and that possibility may just come true, especially after Barbara Broccoli confirmed they have yet to cast the replacement.

Craig is finally retiring as Agent 007 with "No Time To Die" as his final film in the "James Bond" franchise. The movie has yet to be released globally after its premiere in London on Tuesday, but bookmakers are already speculating on who will take over the highly-coveted role following the actor's exit.

It will take some time though before the new James Bond will be announced, as casting talks will not happen until 2022. Broccoli confirmed as much during Monday's interview on BBC Radio 4's "Today" with Eon Production head Michael G. Wilson. She said that thought has not crossed their minds yet since they want Craig to have his moment first.

Read more Henry Cavill says he 'would absolutely' love to play James Bond

"We're not thinking about it at all. We want Daniel to have his time of celebration. Next year we'll start thinking about the future," she said and Wilson chimed in, "He's been such a great Bond. Those are big shoes to fill. I can't even [think if it's] possible."

Broccoli said they were "very, very lucky" that the actor agreed to sign up to the franchise, seeing as he was hesitant at first because "he knew it would change his life."

"It's changed his life, but it hasn't changed him. What he's enabled us to do with the franchise is really explore the emotional life of Bond and go into the person and complexity and conflicts that happen within the Bond character," she explained.

Almost instantly Cavill's name began to trend on social media following the casting update. One fan even pointed out that "The Witcher" star is now the same age as Craig when he first stepped into the role in "Casino Royale" at 38-years old.

Since WB isn't interested in continuing the story of his Superman, they should definitely go for it — Thomas Storaï (@ThomasStorai) September 27, 2021

Henry Cavill should be the next James Bond pic.twitter.com/n5L3zv5XJW — Snehil Kumar (@Snehil49) September 27, 2021

"The new #Bond should be #HenryCavill. Craig narrowly beat him out for #CasinoRoyale and that was the right choice at the time, but now Cavill is perfect for the role," "Beyond the Trailer" creator Grace Randolph added.

The new #Bond should be #HenryCavill



Craig narrowly beat him out for #CasinoRoyale and that was the right choice at the time, but now Cavill is perfect for the role. https://t.co/ShmCqbSSF1 — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) September 27, 2021

Cavill may not even hesitate if asked to audition or offered the role. He has since said in previous interviews that he "would absolutely love" to be the next James Bond.