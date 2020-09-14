After months of speculation, Apple finally posted the schedule for what many believe is a major hardware reveal this week. The Cupertino, California-based tech group confirmed its second virtual-only event on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. PT. Reports point out that the show – titled "Time Flies" – will launch multiple products both annual refreshes and new. Tech industry analysts continue to argue about the possibility of the iPhone 12 being included, but supply chain sources hint the company might not.

A few months back, renowned Apple insider Jon Prosser posted what appeared to be a roadmap of announcements from the manufacturer. Among the details included was the release window of the iPhone 12 which was set for October. On the other hand, the ones slated for this month were the next-generation Apple Watch and iPad. This seems to be supported by another bunch of leaks which somehow lines up with recent rumours.

Although many expect to see the Apple Watch Series 6 only, he noted that there is an additional model inbound. The wearable is currently the most popular smartwatch available, but most consumers are hesitant about its purchase due to the premium price point. Although the names are not yet final, engineers purportedly listed the two as Apple Watch and Apple Watch Pro. There are supposedly four variants in total: N140S, N140B, N142S, and N142B.

The ones designated with an "S" are the GPS-only options while the others with the letter "B" support cellular connectivity. Furthermore, what sets it apart from the flagship version is the lack of an always-on display, no electrocardiogram feature, and will use the M9 chipset. This is followed by the iPad Air 4 and iPad 8. There might be some surprises as well, but the debut of the AirPods Studio, AirTags, and iPhone 12 will likely be pegged for a later date.

Finally, Prosser indicated that Apple's software engineers are still busy with iOS 14.1 which is estimated to be ready on Oct. 9. "iPhone 12 went into mass production this week," he tweeted. "My sources are saying that it likely won't be announced at the event on the 15th." Perhaps Apple will share a timeline during its upcoming hardware showcase.