Prince William and Kate Middleton usually head to their Anmer Hall residence in Norfolk during the school holidays of their eldest children, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte. However, with restrictions in place since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in March, the couple has already spent months at the country home where they home-schooled the two royal siblings.

Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, five, started their school holidays on Friday. Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with George and Charlotte and their youngest child Prince Louis, two, are expected to make good use of the break from their home-schooling duties.

However, the Cambridges have limited options, as they can't fly for a vacation like earlier times due to travel restrictions that continue to be in place in the United Kingdom amid the COVID-19 crisis. According to Hello, there is a possibility that the family-of-five return to their official residence Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace in London, even though they usually spend school holidays in the countryside.

As per the relaxations that were provided in the lockdown guidelines from Saturday, two households can meet indoors while maintaining social distancing of one metre plus. The royal couple can also take benefit of the eased measures and enjoy some much-awaited reunions. Kate had also recently spoken about missing her family, as she hasn't been able to meet her parents Michael and Carole Middleton, her sister Pippa Middleton, or brother James Middleton.

During a recent visit to Fakenham Garden Centre, the Duchess of Cambridge explained: "I've yet to see my family as they're about three hours away in Berkshire, so I haven't seen them and I miss them." Carole and Michael Middleton have been self-isolating with son James and his fiancée Alizee Thevenet at their home Bucklebury Manor during coronavirus lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Cambridges who have celebrated three birthdays in the lockdown- Louis's on April 23, Charlotte's on May 2, and William's on June 21, have another birthday coming up during the holidays. George will turn seven on Wednesday, July 22, and the family might be able to celebrate it on a slightly larger scale since the lockdown measures have been eased.