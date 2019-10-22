Karamo Brown's wedding is around the corner and the star is receiving wedding planning advice from the best.

The "Queer Eye" star is taking advice from Priyanka Chopra Jonas whom he recently befriended during a Jonas Brothers concert. The Quantico actress who made headlines with multiple lavish weddings to husband Nick Jonas is apparently using her experience to give tips to Karamo Brown.

The 38-year-old called the actress's nuptials with the singer "the wedding of the year" and said, "the funny part is, I've been saying I'm modeling my wedding after hers, so the fact that we became friends."

The actor was speaking to Entertainment Tonight following Monday's "Dancing With the Stars". His pro partner Jenna Johnson also joined him in the middle of the conversation.

While Karamo has kept hidden the details of his wedding with fiance Ian Jordan, his boyfriend of nine years, he did reveal "one little, small tip" Chopra offered.

Believe it or not, the "Sky is Pink" actress's little tip to Karamo was to do it quick. The actress-singer got engaged to the "Sucker" singer in August 2018 and married less than four months later, in a lavish ceremony.

"She said, 'Do it and do it quick. Don't linger,'" Karamo recalled. "I was like, 'Should I be rushing up my wedding date from what was planned?!'" he joked.

The actor further said Chopra gave her a whole bunch of tips for an "epic" wedding and he was actually noting them down.

"Because, if Priyanka says to do it, you do it. But yeah, she gave me a whole bunch of tips, like, 'This is how you plan an epic wedding,' and I was just taking notes like you won't believe. I was literally taking notes after her husband's concert," Kamaro said.

But that wasn't it. Kamaro says Nick was just right there during the wedding class and he too advised him to listen to Chopra.

Kamaro said: "And the funny part is, Nick was just right there, looking, and he just goes, 'Listen to her. Just listen. It's gonna be good.'"

As of now, the actor's prime focus is winning the Mirrorball trophy at "Dancing With the Stars" and his chances are good. He impressed the judges on Monday with his and Jenna's contemporary routine set to "Someone You Loved" by Lewis Capaldi.