Twitter owner Elon Musk has finally revealed the reason why he has so far not confirmed the date of the much-hyped cage fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. In a Threads post, Zuckerberg has already confirmed that he is willing to go toe-to-toe with Musk in a charity cage fight.

However, the 52-year-old Tesla CEO is still mum on the date of the cage fight. "I'm ready today. I suggested Aug. 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath," Zuckerberg noted.

Last month, it was confirmed that the Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage fight will be streamed on X (F.K.A. Twitter). Now, Musk has finally responded to Zuckerberg's remarks and also revealed the reason behind not confirming August 26 as the date of the fight.

Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg cage fight date is still a mystery

Musk explained that he needs to get surgery done before he can fight Zuckerberg, who recently won a jiu-jitsu tournament, according to a CNN report. Musk responded to a Twitter user, who shared the Threads post in which Zuckerberg mentioned August 26 as the date of the cage fight.

Musk responded saying he has to get his MRI done first as he might need surgery. "Exact date is still in flux. I'm getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week," the billionaire said in a tweet.

Exact date is still in flux. I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow.



May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2023

The rumour mill has been churning out speculations surrounding Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk's cage fight for a while now. In a recent tweet, Musk claimed that he has been lifting weights in a bid to prepare for the fight.

Talks about the fight between the two tech billionaires surfaced when Musk reacted to the news of Meta working on a Twitter-like app. Musk and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey publicly criticised Zuckerberg's Threads app. Still, Meta went on to launch Threads on July 6.

The app was showcased during an internal meeting, where a top Meta executive said they have been hearing from creators and public figures who are waiting for a "sanely run platform" with bated breath. Moreover, the top executive noted that people are interested in having a platform they can trust and rely upon for distribution.

Taking to Twitter, Musk responded: "I'm sure Earth can't wait to be exclusively under Zuck's thumb with no other options. At least it will be 'sane'. Was worried there for a moment." An X user warned Musk that he should be careful because Zuck does jiu-jitsu now.

I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options.



At least it will be “sane”. Was worried there for a moment 😅. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

The Twitter owner reacted saying he is up for a "cage match" with his tech world nemesis. Zuckerberg asked Musk to send him a location in his Instagram story stating, "send me location." As expected, Musk responded immediately, suggesting the Vegas Octagon as the location for their cage fight.

Aside from this, Musk hinted at a special move called "The Walrus" when it comes to fights. Unsurprisingly, the excitement surrounding the Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg cage fight eventually faded away. Since the duo has engaged in banter yet again, the interest in the cage fight has been renewed. However, it looks like things aren't in Musk's favour.

UFC star refuses to coach Elon Musk

According to a SportsKeeda report, UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov has refused to train Elon Musk for a potential fight against Zuckerberg. Musk reportedly got in touch with "The Eagle" for training assistance. The word on the street is that Nurmagomedov has declined the invitation.

Both Musk and Zuckerberg have been prepping for a potential match. The renowned billionaires have previously engaged in training sessions with popular MMA figures such as Alexander Volkanovski, Israel Adesanya, and Georges St-Pierre.

Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, has decided to distance himself from this showdown. A recent tweet by DD Geopolitics suggests the former UFC lightweight champion has declined Musk's invitation for training. The news outlet noted that the information was revealed by Nurmagomedov's fellow Dagestani teammates:

Elon Musk asked Russian fighter and former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to become his coach, but he refused



The team of the Dagestan athlete released the information.



- According to representatives of Khabib Nurmagomedov, he refused because he trains only his guys, whom he… pic.twitter.com/8gBXgIf5L3 — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) August 7, 2023

"He refused because he trains only his guys, whom he knows personally. It could also have a negative impact on the image of the wrestler, since he and Musk have different views on life, alcohol and drugs."