Meghan Markle wore a lapis lazuli necklace during her brief virtual appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," and it reportedly held a special significance in her life.

When the Duchess of Sussex made the FaceTime cameo during her husband Prince Harry's appearance on the show, she was wearing an affordable $30 puff-sleeved Velvet Torch dress which soon became the talk of the town for its price. However, what went largely unnoticed was her expensive deep blue necklace.

According to a report in Page Six, the piece of jewellery was a $1,295 trapezoid-shaped lapis lazuli pendant from The Airelume, the "collection of wearable talismans" by her friend Taryn Toomey's brand, "The Class." The product's description reveals that "Lapis lazuli aids in self-expression and revelation of one's inner truth." The stone is also widely regarded as a "token of sincerity and wisdom – and is especially helpful to anyone in need of a boost in self-confidence and a stronger connection to their inner voice."

The "Suits" alum wore it just days before her explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which she said she feels "liberated" to finally be able to speak for herself. It is not the only message-carrying accessory the Duchess has worn in recent days.

In a virtual appearance with Prince Harry last month, which marked their first since they announced they are expecting a second child, Meghan wore a pink sapphire ring. It led to speculations that they are expecting a girl, which they later confirmed in their interview with Winfrey.

During the tell-all itself, Meghan wore a tennis bracelet that belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, which was also used to create her three-stone engagement ring. A spokesperson for the former actress confirmed that she "wanted to wear the bracelet to have [Harry's] mother there with them during the interview."

Apart from the diamond bracelet, the 39-year-old wore earrings from Canadian brand Birks, and a necklace from British designer Pippa Small, which according to some was a sign of respect to the two Commonwealth countries she has lived in.