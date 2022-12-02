For gamers who love "Rick and Morty," then the upcoming "High on Life" game is worth a try. After all, the show's co-creator, Justin Roiland, is also heavily involved in its creation so fans can expect his brand of humor to be showcased in the upcoming comedic biopunk first-person shooter title.

'High On Life' release date and platforms

"High on Life" is described as a comedic biopunk first-person shooter developed and published by Squanch Games. Fortunately, it won't be a long wait for fans since the game is set for launch on December 13, 2022.

The game will be released for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. In fact, the title is included in the Xbox Game Pass lineup for December, according to Tom's Guide. Unfortunately for PlayStation gamers, it won't be released for the PS4 or PS5 but there's always that possibility that it might be launched for the PlayStation consoles in the future.

'High on Life' plot and gameplay

To give players a hint of what kind of scenarios they can expect from the upcoming title, here's the game's premise, which is pretty unusual. Basically, an alien race discovers sometime in the future that humanity can be used as some sort of recreational drug.

Playing as a bounty hunter, it's up to the player to save humans abducted by an alien cartel. To do this, the player has access to four different guns and a knife. What's interesting is that the weapons are sentient.

In fact, Roiland himself will be voicing the pistol Kenny while the shotgun's voice is by JB Smoove. It has been confirmed that the game will only be available in single-player mode.

"Picture this: You're living your everyday, mundane teenage life with no job and no ambition. Pretty normal stuff until a drug-hungry alien cartel invades Earth looking to get high off humanity," Sqaunch Games community lead Jordyn Halpern explained, according to TrueAchievements.com. "The planet is at stake, and now it's up to you and a team of charismatic talking weapons to take on the nefarious Garmantuous and his gang of the most lethal intergalactic enemies the cosmos has ever seen. You're a bounty hunter now — congratulations and good luck."