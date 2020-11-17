Harry Styles played with women's clothes for his Vogue photoshoot and while some fans applauded his artistic take on fashion, conservative commentator Candace Owens called it "an outright attack." Her insult caught the attention of famous Hollywood celebrities who schooled her on what it really means to be a man.

Owens took to Twitter to share scathing remarks about the December issue of Vogue which has the One Direction singer as its "muse." She commented on a couple of photos from the publication and one showed the artist in a flamboyant dress.

The 31-year-old American political activist asked to "bring back manly men." She pointed out that "there is no society that can survive without strong men."

"The East knows this. In the West, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack," she wrote.

Celebrities quickly jumped to Styles' defense. Elijah Wood thinks Owens "missed the definition of what a man is" and that it has nothing to do with masculinity.

Meanwhile, activist Jameela Jamil tweeted that Styles is "plenty manly" and "104% perfect." She said "manly is whatever you want it to be, not what some insecure, toxic, woman-hating, homophobic d**kheads decided it was hundreds of years ago." She also alluded to the classical period when men in wigs, frills, and make-up were "considered very manly."

Moreover, "Supernatural" star Misha Collins shared a photo of himself in a pink dress and Styles' fans simply pointed out that "clothes don't have gender."

Owens eventually clarified what she meant when she said "bring back manly men," which means, "Terms like 'toxic masculinity,' were created by toxic females," and that "real women don't do fake feminism." She added, "Sorry I'm not sorry."

Styles admitted in his Vogue cover interview that he looks at women's clothing and think that they are "amazing." He admitted that he "finds joy in "playing with clothes" and "never thought too much about what it means" because it "just becomes this extended part of creating something."