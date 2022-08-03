Meghan Markle is reportedly worried that any trip back to the U.K. can be a trigger for Prince Harry to leave their life in Santa Barbara, California, and return to his royal roots. She allegedly even considers a visit to Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral "bittersweet."

Reports that the 86-year-old had invited her grandson to visit her at her Scottish estate have allegedly left the Duchess of Sussex concerned that it could make her "homesick" husband return to his home country for good.

A source for Closer magazine said, "It's a bittersweet invite for Meghan because, on one hand, it fuels her and Harry's confidence that they are very much still part of the family, but after so much time away, she fears Harry will be lured back into the fold and want to return to the UK."

The insider claimed that Meghan Markle "doesn't doubt that Harry is committed to spending the rest of his life in America." But she "does have certain trepidation over how these types of visits can pull at his heartstrings."

The source explained, "She's been aware of Harry's homesickness for some time, and she can see just how excited he is to show more of his heritage to their children, without the attention and security fears that surrounded them in London."

It is believed that Prince Harry accepted Queen Elizabeth II's invitation with open arms. He wants to "spend as much time with his grandmother while he still can." The insider suggested that aside from spending time with the Queen, the 37-year-old may even enjoy the things he missed when he moved to the U.S.A. including having a pint in a British pub and spending time with his family in the countryside.

The British monarch is expected to stay at Balmoral for ten weeks. But other insiders contradicted reports that the Queen invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit her. Other reports claim that the couple and their two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, are excluded from the list of family members who will visit her. Instead, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will stay at their Montecito mansion as they await the release of his memoir.