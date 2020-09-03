Hong Kong has opened its first CBD cafe located in Tai On Terrace in Sheung Wan. The cafe under the retail name Found, is also a boutique dedicated to the marketing and sales of hemp-derived cannabinoids. After quietly opening its doors in June 2020, it expects full scale operations by the second quarter of the year, offering up a full menu along with a wide range of CBD products such as oils, capsules, body balms as well as CBD dog treats.

Aimed at educating Hong Kongers on the benefits of cannabidiol, the team behind Found is keen on their goals to let customers have a full understanding of the main ingredient they use as part of their wellness products.

Although it is a natural compound found in cannabis, cannabidiol is considered 100 percent legal in Hong Kong. It is free of psychoactive effects which means customers do not experience a "high" and pose no dangers of dependence even with frequent use and consumption.

Advocates of CBD uphold the benefits of regulated use citing evident relief from chronic pain, stress and anxiety. It provides better muscle relaxation, sleep and even anti-inflammation.

Altum International is a cannabinoid innovation platform which distributes various CBD products for the retail, food and beverage industry. They are the team behind the pioneer dedicated boutique cafe where curious customers can dip their taste buds into CBD-infused food and drinks such as coffee, tea, kombucha, ice pops as well as cakes, breads, and chocolate among others. The cafe side of the establishment allows customers to dine and enjoy their products on site as well.

The company boasts of its on-ground platform where individuals can acquire products for their unique needs while providing a safe space to learn more about CBD. In an article on the Hong Kong Tatler, Altum International had initially launched two brands in the Hong Kong market under Felix & Co, a business-to-consumer website that offers edible and topical CBD products and Life CBD which is a business-to-business platform that offers CBD in powder and liquid form to various companies.

Life CBD is currently being used in drinks as an added ingredient for cold-pressed juices and smoothies.

According to Fiachra Mullen, marketing director of Altum International, once the cafe and boutique are in full operation, Found has set its sights on hosting workshops and wellness activities for people to further enlighten them about CBD.

"We believe that CBD – and soon other minor cannabinoids, such as CBG (cannabigerol) and CBC (cannabichromene) – will continue to become a larger trend for health and wellness in Hong Kong, helping individuals bring some balance back to their body and mind, at a time when the city needs it the most," Mullen says.