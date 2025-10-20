French authorities are on the trail for a group of robbers who committed a sophisticated daylight heist at the Louvre museum, stealing eight items of priceless historical jewellery, including a necklace that Napoleon had given to his wife.

In the Apollon gallery, where the French royal jewels are kept, a break-in targeted objects in two glass cases, prompting the unexpected closure of the world's most-visited museum for the day on Sunday, 19 October.

The Daring Daylight Robbery

The thieves struck at around 9.30am local time on Sunday, completing their audacious operation in just minutes. French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez described the stolen items as possessing 'an inestimable heritage value,' according to The Guardian.

The gang used a truck and a basket lift to reach an upper level of the museum. Armed with power tools and an angle grinder, they smashed their way through windows to gain entry.

It remains unclear whether the thieves brought all of their equipment with them, as construction work is currently under way on the River Seine side of the building, where the break-in took place.

Nuñez said the precision and speed of the raid suggested 'an experienced team who had clearly scouted the location' as they were able to break the window panes with a disc cutter.

Citing authorities, the French daily Le Parisien stated that the suspects were armed with small chainsaws and had hoodies.

Two of the suspects were inside the building, while the third remained outside. Nonetheless, reports believe that there could be four suspects and they fled the scene shortly after the robbery using two motorbikes.

In a report by Sky News, French Culture Minister Rachida Dati said the thieves 'don't target people, they enter calmly in four minutes, smash display cases, take their loot, and leave,' describing the footage of the operation. She pointed out that there was no violence and the crime was 'very professional.'

Investigators have traced their escape route and are examining whether the group is linked to a known organised crime network. More security footage from the museum and surrounding streets is being closely analysed.

Vanished Royal Treasures

According to Sky News, the French culture ministry confirmed that the stolen items include:

A tiara from the set of Queen Marie-Amélie and Queen Hortense

A necklace from the sapphire set of Queen Marie-Amélie and Queen Hortense

One earring from the same sapphire set belonging to Queen Marie-Amélie and Queen Hortense

An emerald necklace from the Empress Marie-Louise set

A pair of emerald earrings from the Empress Marie-Louise set

A brooch known as the "reliquary brooch"

The tiara of Empress Eugénie

A large corsage bow brooch belonging to Empress Eugénie

A ninth item, which is the crown of Napoleon III's wife, Empress Eugénie, was also stolen but later recovered at the scene with damage.