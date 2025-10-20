After two weeks of searching for Kada Scott, who was reported missing on the evening of 4 October 2025, authorities found human remains in an abandoned school in Philadelphia. Although still not confirmed, the remains found on Saturday, 18 October, are believed to belong to the beauty queen who mysteriously disappeared.

Human Remains Found Believed To Belong To Kada Scott

First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford of the Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) said in a press conference that they received a 'very specific tip' on Friday evening, 17 October, that led them to locate the body in Ada H. Lewis Middle School, an abandoned school on the 6100 block of Ardleigh Street in Philadelphia. The tip mentioned a 'wooded area' behind the school where they found a 'shallow grave' with the human remains.

The PPD confirmed to People that 'the Medical Examiner's Office will work to confirm the identity [of the body] and determine the cause of death.' Although still unidentified, a PPD representative also told the outlet that the 'recovered human remains [are] believed to be those of Kada Scott.'

There are strong beliefs that the remains belonged to Scott because investigators found physical items belonging to Scott in the area on Wednesday, 15 October. Among the items recovered were 'a cell phone case, an iPad case, glasses and a card bearing Kada's name.'

What Happened Before Kada Scott Went Missing?

Scott worked at an assisted living facility. She was last seen during her shift on the night of 4 October 2025. However, in the days leading up to her disappearance, she told her family and friends that 'an unknown individual or person had been harassing her via phone,' Philadelphia Police Captain John Craig said in a conference, per Newsweek.

According to Philadelphia Assistant District Attorney Ashley Toczylowski, suspect Keon King is believed to be the last person in contact with Scott before her disappearance. However, they are still investigating the relationship between the two.

Suspect Keon King Surrenders To The Police

Keong King, 21, turned himself in to the authorities on 14 October. He was charged with kidnapping Scott.

King had a criminal record prior to Scott's case. Earlier this year, he was also charged with kidnapping another woman, whom he assaulted before releasing her from his vehicle.

A video uploaded on TikTok showed King hopping over someone's backyard before peering into the bedroom window. Investigators told NBC10 that he attempted to get inside the house while the woman told her companion to call the police.

King's creepy behaviour was recorded an hour before he kidnapped the woman. However, the case was withdrawn after she failed to show up in court.

The woman refiled the case on 14 October following Scott's disappearance. King's first alleged victim was relieved that he was in custody after his several attempts to break into her house.

'I'm glad (you're) in jail now , can't hurt anybody else,' the woman wrote.

@s4lcc I’m glad your in jail now , can’t hurt anybody else …. This is him one of the many times he tried to break in my house , hope they throw him under for everything he’s ever done #keonking ♬ original sound - CC ❤️‍🩹

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said during the press conference on 17 October that several other alleged victims of King have come forward following his arrest. He added that they have some information about the other victims from incidents that never resulted in an arrest.

The district attorney urged other victims of King to come forward and work with them.