Necrophile David Fuller, who was jailed for life in 2021 for sexually abusing more than 100 corpses and for murdering two women, has been charged with 16 further sexual offences.

The 68-year-old used to work as an electrician at the now-closed Kent and Sussex Hospital and the Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Pembury since 1989.

During the course of his employment at these hospitals, Fuller committed several unspeakable crimes, including rape, a double murder, and sexual abuse of more than 100 dead bodies before his arrest in December 2020.

These crimes were carried out between 2008 and November 2020. Fuller would also film himself abusing the corpses. Later, a search of his home unearthed five terabytes worth of evidence showing his heinous crimes.

Read more Necrophile fetishist nurse shared child porn and photos of himself having sex with three dogs

He was given two whole-life sentences in December 2021 after admitting to the murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce in 1987, and concurrent sentences of 12 years for sexual offences against 78 dead women and girls.

Knell, 25, and Pierce, 20, both from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, were beaten and fatally strangled. Knell was found dead at her flat in June 1987, and Pierce's naked body was discovered in a field three weeks later by a farm worker around 40 miles away.

The case became known as the "Bedsit Murders" because both women lived alone in flats. The cold case was reopened after detectives carried out a review of the national DNA database, which led police to Fuller.

The latest charges against him are connected to the 23 remaining victims, according to a BBC report. He has been accused of abusing the bodies of these 23 women between 2007 and 2020. The police have only been able to identify 13 of them.

"An extensive and complex identification process has led to 13 of these 23 further victims being formally identified," said a Kent Police spokesman. "It has not been possible to establish the identities of the other 10 victims, however the charges reflect offending against all of them," he added.