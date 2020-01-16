HBO's "Game of Thrones" spinoff "House of the Dragon" is one of the most highly anticipated series on television. However, it will not be airing until two year later. During TCA, HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys revealed the likely airdate for "GOT's" prequel series.

"My guess is sometime in 2022," Casey told Deadline when questioned about the series premiere.

In addition, he confirmed that the work on the series has started already.

"They are starting writing," Bloys added referring to George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal.

"House of the Dragon" is based on Martin's "Fire & Blood" book. The book tells the origin of House Targaryen, one of the ruling houses of the Seven Kingdoms from "A Song of Ice and Fire" series, the inspiration behind "Game of Thrones." House Targaryen belongs to dragonlord ancestors of Daenerys, the mother of dragons and princess of Dragonstone.

The prequel series will reportedly be set 300 years before the events of "Game of Thrones"

Unfortunately, the details about the series are scarce. There are no specific details about the plot and cast of the show. Meanwhile, Bloys describes it as "a big, complicated show" in the interview.

For more details, all we know is that "GoT" crew members Miguel Sapochnik and Condal will come together as showrunners once again and serve as executive producers alongside Martin and Vince Gerardis.

As per the report, "House of Dragons" is one of the four "GoT" spinoffs in development. As for the remaining three, they are said to be on hold. There seems to be no news whether those spinoffs will ever make it to television.

"For me for right now, I think getting House of the Dragon on the air will be the number one priority. There are no other blinking green lights or anything like that. Sometime down the road who knows, but there are no immediate plans. We are all focusing on House of the Dragon," Bloys assured.