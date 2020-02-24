"Friends," one of the most popular and beloved shows of the 90s, ruled the hearts of commoners and celebrities alike. So when news of reunion made it to headlines, several A-list celebrities took to social media to express their excitement.

Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay, David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing, and Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani took to their social media accounts on Friday to announce that "Friends" is returning on new streaming platform HBO Max with a special reunion episode.

After their announcement, several of their industry peers who are huge "Friends" fan along with almost all of the social media users, reacted to it with questions and excitement about the reunion. Kate Hudson commented on Aniston's post: "I feel like the whole world just had a collection orgasm," while Gwyneth Paltrow could not believe the news and wrote: "NO F'ING WAYYYYYYY."

"NO ONE TALK TO ME. IM NOT OK," Selena Gomez wrote, while "Big Bang Theory" star Kaley Cuoco commented: "I can't do anything with my life at the moment. This is too much."

Meanwhile, Reese Witherspoon, Aniston's current co-star on "The Morning Show" who also had a guest appearance on "Friends" as Rachel's sister Jill, responded to Cox's post: "What???!!! This is the greatest news Ever !!" She also commented on Lisa Kudrow's post: "Beyond excited," and on Aniston's post: "HOLY COW!!!"

Ashley Benson used tons of heart-eyed emoji to express her love while Awkwafina just managed to write "WHAT." Shailene Woodley, however, had no words to express and wrote: "!!!!!!!???!!!!"

"Queer Eye" star Antoni simply exclaimed, "NOTHING ELSE MATTERS," while an overwhelmed Saray Hyland wrote "EXCUSE ME?!" adding heart-eyed as well as crying emoji.

The unscripted reunion special will be aired on WarnerMedia's new streaming platform HBO Max when it launches in May. The unscripted reunion special and all 236 episodes of the 10-seasons long-beloved NBC series will be available to subscribers, reports Entertainment Weekly.

Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max, said about the episode: "Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa, and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library."