As Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 51st birthday on Tuesday, she opened up about the idea of having kids in her future.

When Jennifer Aniston sat down with fellow actress and friend Sandra Bullock for Interview magazine, she shared the vision she has for her future, and revealed there were children in it.

Bullock asked Aniston what is it that she hasn't done and looks forward to doing. "Is it on a work level? Is it on a spiritual evolvement level? Is it all of the above?," the "Bird Box" actress asked, to which Aniston replied: "my gut reaction was to say all of the above."

"It's not so much what I see myself doing, but it's more like a little screenshot in my brain, where I hear the ocean, I see the ocean, I hear laughter, I see kids running, I hear ice in a glass, I smell food being cooked. That's the joyous snapshot in my head," the 51-year-old revealed.

Bullock then quipped if Aniston sees her at the mentioned beach house, to which the latter said yes.

"The Morning Show" actress celebrated her birthday in the upscale Los Angeles enclave of West Hollywood with her friends, including BFF and former "Friends" co-star Courteney Cox. She was chauffeured to the event at the Sunset Tower Hotel, a Sunset Boulevard establishment, in a black SUV, reports Daily Mail.

For the occasion, the birthday girl was dressed in a dark ensemble which she accessorised with a glittering watch, a necklace, bracelets, and a ring. Meanwhile, Courteney was spotted wearing a print jacket over a black and white striped button-down blouse tucked into her high-waist jeans.

Courteney also posted a picture of herself with Jennifer on social media and wrote: "No matter how hard you might try... there's only one Jennifer Aniston. Happy birthday my dear friend @jenniferaniston! I love you!"

Meanwhile, another of Jennifer's "Friends" co-star, Lisa Kudrow, wished the actress on her birthday through Instagram and wrote: "Always beautiful and keeps getting more beautiful. Happy birthday @jenniferaniston I love you. Also, I JUST don't know how to post a picture right."

Matthew Perry, who recently made his debut on Instagram, was also not far behind his 'friends' in wishing his former co-star. Posting a picture of him and Jennifer, Perry wrote: Happy birthday, Jenny!!!"

Justin Theroux, ex-husband of the Emmy-winning actress, also took to the social media site to wish her on the occasion and wrote alongside a picture of a grumpy-looking Jennifer: "...grabbing 2020 & another year just like - Happy Birthday B," adding a red heart emoji.