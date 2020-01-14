Queen Margarethe's 80th birthday is round the corner and the Denmark royal family will spare no effort in celebrating the occasion. The Danish Court Monday released a program of events to celebrate the her birthday on Thursday, April 16.

The programme details were shared on the royal family's Instagram account, along with a new portrait of the queen, taken by photographer Per Morten Abrahamsen. The event will be celebrated in a number of ways throughout April, and on two days in June as well. The Danish court has also released a logo for the celebrations, designed by graphic designers Søren Varming and Henrik Kubel in collaboration with Wonderful Copenhagen, reports Royal Central.

The celebrations will start on Thursday, April 2, when Queen Margarethe will officially open the exhibition "The faces of the Queen" at the National History Museum at Frederiksborg Castle. The exhibition will portray the queen's life, work, and special interests, with the help of films, clothes, scenographic elements as well as a large number of portraits. The exhibition will be followed by a press conference held by the queen in the Garden Hall at Fredensborg Castle on Friday, April 3.

Later on Thursday, April 14, the mother-of-two will travel in a coach from Amalienborg to the Royal Theater to attend a gala performance broadcasted on DR1, where members of the Danish royal family and other guests will also be present.

The next day, the 79-year-old will attend children from different Danish municipalities at Christianborg Castle. The event titled "Children from Denmark's Municipalities celebrate the Queen" is organised as a birthday gift of the Danish municipalities to the queen. After attending the children, she will host a gala dinner at Christianborg Castle with the royal family and guests from home and abroad in attendance.

On April 16, the day of the queen's birthday, she will be woken up in an extra special way. Family and friends of the queen will gather below the window of the queen's bedroom at Fredensborg Castle and will sing together to wake her up. Meanwhile, the Royal Life Guard will carry out a change of guard at Amalienborg Palace Square. In the afternoon, the Danish royal family will step out on the balcony at Amalienborg to celebrate her birthday with the crowd.

After greeting the crowd, the queen will again travel in a coach from Amalienborg to City Hall, where there will be talks and entertainment. She will appear on the City Hall's balcony too. The visit will be followed by a lavish private dinner at Fredensborg Castle in the evening, where the queen will host the royal family and guests from home and abroad.

Nine days after the birthday, on Saturday, April 25, the queen will celebrate with a ballet gala in the Tivoli Concert Hall. The gala will be followed by a dinner at Restaurant Nimb for special guests, and party fireworks to celebrate the occasion. This event will mark the end of the queen's birthday celebration in April.

However, later in June, Margrethe will make a summer trip on June 5-6 to Aarhus as part of her birthday celebrations.