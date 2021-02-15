Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the British royal family are "delighted" with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's pregnancy news.

According to a report in Mail Online, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the good news with their families before making it public. "Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well," read a statement by Buckingham Palace, the official residence of the Queen and Prince Philip.

Harry and Meghan shared a candid black and white image of themselves on the occasion of Valentine's Day to announce that they are expecting their second child, a younger brother or sister to their only son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. The romantic picture showed Prince Harry resting his hand on Meghan's head as she lay in his lap cradling her bump underneath a tree.

Read more Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting second child

The picture was taken by the couple's longtime friend Misan Harriman, who was also in attendance at their wedding in May 2018. In a conversation with British Vogue after the Sussexes' announcement, Harriman called them "absolute soulmates."

"With the tree of life behind them and the garden representing fertility, life and moving forward, they didn't need any direction, because they are, and always have been, waltzing through life together as absolute soulmates. When you see people who have the connection that they have, it's like reading the pages of a book," Harriman said.

Harry and Meghan's second child will be the tenth or eleventh great-grandchild of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, as the monarch's eldest granddaughter, Zara Tindall, will also become a mother for the third time later this year. It is not ascertained whose due date is earlier. The monarch couple was blessed with their ninth great-grandchild earlier this month, after Princess Eugenie gave birth to a boy.

The new member in the Sussex family will be eighth in the line of succession to the British throne, pushing down Eugenie's newborn son who is currently in the 11th position. The royal tot will be the fifth grandchild of heir apparent Prince Charles, after Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Archie.

Meghan's delightful news comes just months after she announced that she suffered an unfortunate miscarriage in July last year. The former American actress who quit as a working royal in March last year wrote in a piece for the New York Times in November 2020: "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."