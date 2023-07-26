An old study by the American Journal of Public Health investigating the effects of green buildings on employee health and productivity showed that employees who moved from conventional offices to buildings rated for Leadership Energy Environmental Design (LEED) reported a reduction in absenteeism, depression, and stress levels as well as an increase in their sense of happiness.

According to SAP, a market leader in enterprise application software, as the company grew and acquired facilities, it committed to creating workspaces that combined efficiency with employee well-being. Designed with sustainability in mind, SAP Americas headquarters in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, for example, was awarded LEED Platinum level in 2011, receiving high points for energy efficiency, water management, and innovative design.

The building is one-third more energy efficient compared to conventional buildings by using intelligent design features. The building's sensor system is integrated with exterior shading devices that automatically adjust the lighting and help control the temperature level in the facility. A hybrid air conditioning system produces ice to cool the building during the overnight hours when energy demands and electric rates are the lowest.

The building saves two million gallons of water and two million kilowatt hours of power per year and reduces SAP's carbon footprint by 85,000 tons. Floor-to-ceiling glass exteriors and a green roof, planted with native and regional vegetation, integrate the office with the natural environment surrounding it.

In addition, the SAP Labs Latin America location is surrounded by lush, subtropical forests in the south of Brazil, embodying the idea of an exceptional workplace. Every single workstation in the building has an external view, giving employees a sense of communing with nature, a feeling intensified by the natural light and the swathes of local vegetation and running water in the internal courtyards.

Built solely from sustainable materials, including wood, metal and glass, the building uses recycled water and its temperature is regulated by the building automation system.

The entrance of the SAP Labs India building leads to a colossal solarium that connects all floors to a large-scale digital wall used for demos, coffee corner sessions, customer engagements, and employee all-hands meetings. The solarium offers a view of the beautifully manicured landscape surrounding the building. Like their Brazilian colleagues, instead of using the elevators, people prefer to use the iconic staircases to move between floors.

Almost 95 per cent of SAP Labs India campus operations run on green energy sources. Furthermore, a reported 70 per cent of the car fleet runs on electric vehicles, and charging stations on campus for employees aim to help them make responsible choices and create a cleaner environment.

Harvard Business Review recently ran an article titled 'A Little Nature in the Office Boosts Morale and Productivity' in which the article's authors claim: "It is well established that nature makes us feel better. Our emotions, our thinking, our connection to others, and our physical well-being are all enhanced by being in and around nature."

The authors also wrote: "Experiencing even small doses of nature at work improved the way employees felt in ways that fueled higher task performance, increased helping, and enhanced creativity. These findings indicate that incorporating micro-nature into work settings can contribute to worker well-being and performance in a meaningful way."

The authors suggest that "giving employees opportunities to access 'the real thing' is ideal when it comes to nature: indoor water features, windows with views of nature or that open to let in natural sounds like birdsong... The benefits of connecting employees to nature at work extend beyond sustainability, and include positive effects on employees' well-being and how they perform their jobs."

Other experts agree that greenery and nature have a positive effect on employee satisfaction and overall mental health in the workplace. The calming effect of nature truly does bring peace of mind. Every employer and office building designer should consider the numerous benefits related to incorporating nature into the office environment.