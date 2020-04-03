After a long hiatus "How to Get Away With Murder" season 6 returned Thursday night with the final six episodes of the series. This is certainly the beginning of the end and fans are advised to prepare for the storm. ABC's much-loved murder mystery is scheduled to present uninterrupted access of the new episodes to its fans stuck in coronavirus lockdown. So, here is what is coming next in episode 11.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "How To Get Away With Murder' (HTGAWM) Season 6 Episode 11. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

When the show returns next week, fans can expect a lot of drama, nerve-racking moments, and chaos everywhere. Asher's murderer is still out there, and Connor and Michaela are out of the FBI's clutches with an immunity deal, and Annalise is arrested in Mexico.

The next chapter of the series is titled "The Reckoning" and it is going to delve deeper into Annalise's unexpected disappearance. According to the official synopsis for the episode of the series, Annalise's disappearance makes everyone panic and worry. On one hand, Michaela and Connor want Annalise to take the fall for them, on the other, they consider taking a deal that they are offered in their cases. However, things get exciting when the show unravels the key details of Asher's murder and the only person who knows about it is Gabriel.

"Annalise's disappearance leads to panic and paranoia as Michaela and Connor consider taking a deal in their cases. All the while anxious, everyone mourns Asher's death as Gabriel holds on to key details about his murder," reads the official description on Spoiler TV.

The promo for the next chapter of the series suggests that the main plotline for the series focuses on "Who killed Asher?" As the clip opens, Gabriel drops the bombshell that he knows who killed their friend. Annalise is back and she urges everyone to have trust in each other.

"HTGAWM" season 6 episode 11 airs Thursday, April 9 on ABC.