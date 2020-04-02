"The Masked Singer" season 3 episode 10 featured some scintillating surprises, a shocking elimination and an insane April Fool's day prank. Here is a detailed recap of the events of Wednesday's episode.

Before kicking off the Super Nine performances, show host Nick Cannon shocked the judges' Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke when he announced that it was his last episode of "The Masked Singer." It didn't take him long to reveal that he was simply pulling an April Fool's prank.

Following this, the show straight went ahead with the performances of the nine remaining contestants from each group—Group A's Turtle, Kangaroo, and White Tiger, Group B's Kitty, Banana, and Frog, and Group C's Night Angel, Rhino, and Astronaut.

Following the two-hour special, the audience and judges voted for their favourite contestants. The three singers with lowest votes landed in the bottom and one of them was eventually unmasked and eliminated. Let's find out who said goodbye.

"The Masked Singer" season 3 Super Nine started with Turtle's performance of Steve Winwood's "Higher Love." Kangaroo gave us a scintillating performance of Dixie chicks' "Not Ready to Make Nice."

Next up was White Tiger performing "I'm Too Sexy" by Right Said Fred that left everyone speechless. He confessed that he has never sung before in front of the audience.

The audience then voted for Group A performers and chose White Tiger for the bottom three.

Next up were performances by Group B. Kitty set the stage on fire with Celine Dion classic "It's All Coming Back to Me Now." Banana delivered a memorable performance of another classic "Sweet Home Alabama" by Lynard Skynrd. And Frog performed "Jump" by Kris Kross.

The judges were quite impressed with Group B and so was the audience. However, one out of the three had to land in the bottom three and the audiences chose Banana.

Group C started with Night Angel's rendition of Andra Day's "Rise Up." Next up was Rhino singing "What A Man Gotta Do" by Jonas Brothers. And the last Super Nine performer was Astronaut, singing "Never Gonna Give You Up" by Rick Astley.

The fate of the bottom three contestants was in the hands of the judges and they decided to send White Tiger home. Before he could say goodbye, his identity was revealed to be American footballer Rob Gronkowski, affectionately known as Gronk. He is a three-time Super Bowl Champion and has set several NFL records.

"The Masked Singer" season 3 will return with the remaining eight contestants on Wednesday, April 8 on FOX.