With four weeks still in the season, the biggest reveal of the series—who killed Asher —came as a surprise to many. Now that we know Castillos were behind Asher's murder, fans can wait to find out what's coming next. Here is everything we know so far about "How To Get Away With Murder" (HTGAWM) season 6 episode 12. Read on to find out.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers from "HTGAWM" season 6 episode 12. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

In "The Reckoning" it was revealed that Asher was an FBI mole and his mystery guest was Xavier's associate. She pretends to be there for the work-related task, but not wasting much time she gives him some wicked blows with a fireplace poker and kills him. Meanwhile, Gabriel, who is across the hallway, notices some commotion and Asher's protest. He tries to peep through the cracks in his apartment door. Though he doesn't really recognise the woman, he watches Asher die at the hands of a dark-haired woman. For a very long time, Gabriel thought it was Laurel behind Asher's mother.

Moving on to the next chapter of the series, it is titled "Let's Hurt Him" and it promises some more thrilling drama as the show gradually moves towards its climax. According to the description for the twelfth episode of the sixth season of "HTGAWM," Annalise finds herself struggling to survive. She is fighting for her life when Gabriel comes up with a theory about Sam's murder and reaches out to Michaela, Connor, and Oliver with details. Elsewhere, Frank and Bonnie open up with each other in an unexpected moment.

"Annalise is forced to fight for her life while Gabriel approaches Michaela, Connor, and Oliver with a theory about Sam's murder. Frank and Bonnie have a heart-to-heart," reads the official synopsis via Spoiler TV.

In addition, the network has released a promo giving a glimpse at the events of episode 12 and what happens when the truth begins to unravel. Annalise is now fighting capital murder case and death penalty. She confronts everyone who agrees to testify against her.

"HTGAWM" season 6 episode 12 airs April 16 on ABC.