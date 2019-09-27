"How to Get Away With Murder" season 6 premiered Thursday. It also happens to be the final season of the series and it certainly is not going to be anything less than epic.

With only one episode into the final season of "HTGAWM," fans know that it doesn't end well for Viola Davis' leading lady Annalise Keating. Season 6 episode 1 set the foundation for the show's biggest mystery: Who killed Annalise Keating.

The show dropped the biggest bombshell through a flash-forward scene that showed Annalise in the black coffin at a funeral. The jaw-dropping moment has got fans worried.

Speaking with Variety, "HTGAWM" showrunner Peter Nowalk confirmed that this is how it ends for Annalise and it will be the biggest mystery for the remainder of the series.

"I came to the season with the big idea of how to end the show, which you get a hint of in the season premiere. I wanted to give everyone, especially Annalise, an ending that felt big. For me the mystery of this premiere, which is Who killed Annalise? was something I wanted to do forever, but obviously you can only do it in the last season," Nowalk revealed.

Further, he revealed it is going be "uncomfortable", but fans will have something to "take away into your own life."

Meanwhile, "HTGAWM" season 6 returns next week with episode 2 titled "Vivian's Here," referring to Vivian Maddox, the unknown first wife of Annalise's ex-husband Sam and mother of Gabriel Maddox. She has never been seen before, so chances are that the show will introduce a new character in its final season. She is the lady Sam left for Annalise.

According to the official synopsis for "HTGAWM" season 6 episode 2, Asher, Michaela and Connor return to law school for their last semester. The trio will find themselves engaged in a big case involving an illegal immigrant seeking asylum.

Michaela decides to skip Annalise's classes as a result of a fallout between the two about her father. Things get even more chaotic when Annalise gets into an unexpected confrontation and discovers a shocking truth. Meanwhile, the trailer reminds us of the biggest mystery: Who killed Annalise?

"How to Get Away with Murder" season 6 episode 2 airs Thursday on ABC.