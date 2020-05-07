When "How to Get Away With Murder" (HTGAWM) season 6 returns next week, it will be that last time fans will see Keating 3 and series' star Annalise Keating as the show concludes. During the final hour, the show will unravel the answers to all the burning questions and unresolved mysteries. If you want to know what happens next, here is everything you need to know about the series finale.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for HTGAWM season 6 episode 15. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

"HTGAWM" season 6 finale promises to reveal all. The final chapter of the American legal thriller is titled "Stay" and it will put together all the missing pieces of the puzzle.

According to the official synopsis of episode 15, Annalise's trial continues and things are about to take a turn for the worse when someone from her past arrives. This shocking arrival poses a great danger for her trial and puts her in a difficult position.

Elsewhere, Connor wants the K3 to come together to implement a new plan that could help them save themselves. The finale will also focus on Bonnie and Frank's fragile relationship and see things getting charged up when a lie is uncovered. Finally, episode 15 will reveal who killed Annalise Keating.

"ALL WILL BE REVEALED ON THE SERIES FINALE OF ABC'S 'HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER,' THURSDAY, MAY 14

"Stay" – Annalise discovers there's a surprise witness that threatens her case. Meanwhile, Connor tries to persuade the K3 to go along with a new plan. Elsewhere, a lie between Frank and Bonnie threatens their relationship as Annalise's killer is finally revealed," reads the synopsis on Spoiler TV.

Fans are informed that the information remains scarce as the post is written before the broadcast of the penultimate segment. More information is expected when the show unveils promo for the finale. So, stay tuned.

"HTGAWM" season 6 finale airs Thursday, May 14 on ABC.