ABC's fan-favourite legal thriller "How to Get Away With Murder" comes to a close this Thursday after six stellar seasons. The show that tells the story about a law professor Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) and her five students find themselves entangled in murder mysteries is left with just one more house of drama before it closes the curtains. Meanwhile, showrunner Pete Nowalk and other cast members dropped hints about what to expect in the highly anticipated finale.

When the show returns for its finale this week, it is expected to tie all the loose ends and conclude many unresolved mysteries. Annalise is currently facing a death penalty in the court in the current scenario and, in the future, she is killed by an anonymous killer.

Fans are assured that all the questions will be answered before they bid goodbye. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Viola Davis promised an "honourable goodbye" for the audience. Meanwhile, the show creator Pete Nowalk assures proper closure with answers to all the key questions.

"Each of the characters makes a really strong choice about who they want to be, that you might hate, but that's what that character would do," he said. "It's going to be really emotional. I resist anything that's a normal version of happiness," Nowalk added.

Despite the show's natural flow that usually involves unexpected twists and turns, the show runner teases a proper ending this time. "The show really comes full circle, which felt satisfying in a way the show hasn't been because it's driven by a cliffhanger and twists at the end of every episode," he said, "I wanted it to have an ending."

In addition, actor Matt McGorry, who plays the role of Asher Millstone, reiterates Nowalk's thoughts on the satisfying finale. "It's all the answers you've ever wanted, some of the answers you never wanted, and a strong sense of closure probably in the biggest way for really the first time on the show," McGorry said.

Though we do not know much about the final hour of the show, we do know that there is a surprise witness who threatens to sabotage Annalise's case in the court, as teased in the official synopsis. Alongside, Connor has a new plan and he wants the K3 to join forces for that. Meanwhile, Frank and Bonnie deal with the consequences of their actions, and Annalise's murderer is revealed.

"How to Get Away With Murder" season 6/series finale airs Thursday on ABC.