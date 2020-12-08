Justin Bieber announced that he will kick off the New Year with a live concert at the "T-Mobile Presents New Year's Eve Live" party on Dec. 31.

The "Holy" singer made the announcement on Twitter along with the promotional poster for his live performance. He captioned the post, "Doing a little something with @tmobile on 12.31.20 justinbieberNYE.com #BieberNYE."

In a statement sent to People, Bieber said his concert is his way of showing his appreciation and gratitude for his years-long partnership with the mobile communications company. He teased that there will be more surprises in store for viewers who tune in to the event via live stream.

"I've worked with T-Mobile for a long time — they're such a fun brand, and we're working on more surprises to watch out for during this special night," he shared.

"I can't wait to partner on this epic New Year's Eve concert with them, and give everyone a safe way to kick 2020 out the door, together," the 26-year-old "Purpose" hitmaker added.

The "T-Mobile Presents New Year's Eve Live with Justin Bieber" concert will stream live on Dec. 31 starting at 7:15 p.m. Eastern Time (ET)/10:15 p.m. Pacific Time (PT). The singer's performance will start at 11:00 p.m. ET/ 8:00 p.m. PT.

Fans can get the live stream access pass to Bieber's live concert for $25 at JustinBieberNYE.com. Meanwhile, T-Mobile customers have a chance to get free tickets through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or by checking out the said online ticket store on Dec. 8 at 2:00 a.m. PT/5 a.m. ET.

This will be the Canadian pop sensation's first live concert in three years after he was forced to cancel his tour because of the pandemic. Bieber initially had live stage performances scheduled this spring and summer. He last went on tour for his "Purpose" album in 2017 and his stage performance on "10,000 Hours" with Dan +Shay at the Country Music Awards does not really count as a live concert.

Bieber has been productive amid the pandemic despite the lack of live concerts or stage performances. In recent months, he released three new tracks, "Holy" with Chance the Rapper, "Lonely" with Benny Blanco, and "Monster" with Shawn Mendes.