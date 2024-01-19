There have been no official updates yet on how King Charles III and Kate Middleton are doing as they each face health scares this week. The princess is hospitalised following an abdominal surgery on Tuesday. Meanwhile, His Majesty will undergo an operation for an enlarged prostate next week.

Kensington Palace announced that the Princess of Wales had a successful surgery at The London Clinic but would need to stay in the hospital for 14 days. She would also need to recuperate for three more months at home before she can go back to work after Easter.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace shared the news about the monarch's scheduled surgery on Wednesday. The statement read: "In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Meanwhile, it is business as usual for Her Majesty Queen Camilla as she carried on with her royal duties. She appeared cheery as she visited the Aberdeen Art Gallery in Aberdeen, Scotland on Thursday, to open a "safe space" for domestic abuse survivors. In a video of Her Majesty's arrival shared on X, she talked about the frosty weather and apologised for running behind.

"Good morning, it was quite a frosty journey," she said and continued. "Sorry, we're a bit late, I'm afraid."

She also gave a quick update on King Charles III when asked how he is doing, she replied: "He's fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work."

"The Queen has opened a new 'Safe Space' at @AbdnArtMuseums, which will offer help and support to people who are personally suffering or suspect someone may be living with domestic abuse. The space will be managed by staff who have received specialist training," read a statement posted on X about Her Majesty's visit to the gallery.

The statement added: "Her Majesty met artist Shelagh Swanson, who has created artwork inspired by her journey as a survivor of domestic abuse. The art is visible both internally and externally to signify the venue as a safe space location."

The last time both King Charles III and Kate Middleton were seen in public was during the annual Christmas Day walk in Sandringham. They joined other members of the royal family as they attended the service at St. Mary Magdalene Church and greeted the well-wishers gathered outside.

Thankfully, His Majesty is doing fine as Queen Camilla assured. Likewise, Buckingham Palace said his condition was benign. He reportedly received his diagnosis while in Scotland.

As for Prince William, he has yet to break his silence on his wife's health. It is not known why she had to undergo surgery but Kensington Palace assured that her illness is not cancer-related.

Likewise, an unnamed source told the Mirror that she is "doing well". The Princess of Wales had to cancel her scheduled engagements to undergo the "planned surgery". It is understood that her husband, Prince William, has also called off some of his royal appearances so he can be by his wife's side during her recovery. At the same time, he also has to look after their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

He was seen earlier on Thursday at the wheel of an Audi e-Tron GT Carbon Vorsprung, leaving The London Clinic at around 12:35 p.m. He left by the back entrance for what could have only been a low-key, private visit. King Charles III is said to be supportive of Prince William and Kate Middleton with a source saying that "they're a close family so they're in close touch".