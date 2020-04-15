Idris Elba is one of the finest actors in the Hollywood industry. However, he believes had it not been for the support he received from Prince Charles' The Prince's Trust, he could never become the star that he is today. The Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actor gives much of the merit of his success to the assistance of the British royal family.

Not only did his association with the British royal family change his life, but also his now-wife Sabrina Elba's. In an interview with Sunday Times Style Magazine, Sabrina Elba opens up about her shot to fame after attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

In the interview with Sunday Times Style Magazine, Sabrina Elba admitted how attending Harry and Meghan's royal wedding changed her life. Idris Elba, and Sabrina, a model, were among the many other high-profile guests such as Oprah Winfrey and David Beckham at the wedding.

The May 2018 royal wedding was broadcast on television which got her a lot of attention.

"Every single person I know just saw me walk into this wedding on TV – and I don't even know how to explain that feeling. It definitely went from being 'Sabrina from Vancouver' to – I don't even know what to call it now!"

The 32-year-old model recalled having her phone ring incessantly immediately after she was spotted in the royal wedding.

"It has never been so busy," she said.

Meanwhile, Hello notes that the actor was invited to the wedding due to his association with Harry's father Prince Charles. The heir to the throne helped the young actor achieve his acting dreams by providing him a grant from The Prince's Trust of which Elba is now an ambassador.

The Prince's Trust is a UK charity for youth that helps young people with economic support in realising their dreams.

"I left school at 16 with dreams of attending the National Youth Music Theatre but was disheartened when I realised how much it would cost," Elba told the Mirror in 2013. "It was The Prince's Trust who made it possible. They gave me a £1500 grant and set me on the path that would eventually change my life," he added.

Meanwhile, Elba remains one of the Hollywood A-listers who was recently tested positive for COVID-19, a pandemic that is caused by a coronavirus. The actor was in self-quarantine since March 17 with his wife Sabrina in New Mexico where he was filming his latest production.