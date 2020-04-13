Idris Elba is reminding everyone not to lose hope and never give up in a heart-wrenching video from the BBC Press Office.

The BBC has presented its U.K. viewers with a message of hope as the country faces its darkest hour amid The COVID-19 pandemic. With the disease breaking apart families and causing tremendous fear, loss, deaths, and heartache, a simple yet meaningful message of perseverance does a lot to uplift spirits.

"When things go wrong as they sometimes will; when the road you're trudging seems all uphill; when the funds are low but the debts are high; when you want to smile but you have to sigh; when care is pressing you down a bit, rest if you must but don't you quit," Elba's voice plays in the video tweeted by the BBC Press Office as he reads the poem "Don't' Quit" by American John Greenleaf Whittier.

"Life is strange with its twists and turns as every one of us sometimes learns; and many a failure comes about when he might have won had he stuck it out; Don't give up though the pace seems slow— You may succeed with another blow. Success is failure turned inside out," the "Luthor" star continued, as the video plays on to reveal the good and bad brought out by COVID-19.

A message from all of us, to all of you. Together we'll get through.



â€˜Don't Quit' read by @IdrisElba



More info > https://t.co/YhBpyb65Bh pic.twitter.com/zDPEDV3miW April 10, 2020

"The silver tint of the clouds of doubt; and you never can tell just how close you are; it may be near when it seems so far; so stick to the fight when you're hardest hit—It's when things seem worst that you must not quit," Elba closed the poem just as the video ended with a COVID-19 survivor surrounded by cheers from hospital staff as he leaves confinement. The emotional video ends with a reminder that "together we'll get through."

Elba is the perfect spokesman for the inspirational video given he battled COVID-19 and came out a survivor. Thankfully, he did not have to be hospitalised and instead stayed at home under quarantine.

"The Dark Tower" star encouraged everyone to participate in an inspirational collage he is making called "Need You." It is a documentary on how people are coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. Elba provided a teaser to update fans of his work.