Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not publicly interact with Prince William and Kate Middleton during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. A source said this was done so people would not create assumptions about their relationship.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were at two events also attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. They were at the Trooping the Colour parade where they watched the procession unfold below from the Major General's Office at Buckingham Palace.

They did not interact with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Instead, they had fun chatting with Archie and Lilibet's older cousins. Then, they attended the Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul's Cathedral. They arrived separately and were also seated far apart from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge inside the cathedral.

Even Prince Charles and Camilla were not seen talking to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to reports though, they met in private at Clarence House ahead of the service.

The Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton, and Prince William did not acknowledged the Sussexes as they walked to their seats inside. Prince Charles reportedly looked away when he passed by the row the couple was seated in. Likewise, there was no eye contact between members of the family inside.

Instead, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen chatting with Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips on the steps of the cathedral after the service. A source told People that the Sussexes did not publicly interact with senior royal members because they did not want to stir any drama. They wanted to be low-key and pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

"It was meant to be all about the Queen, and it didn't give people the chance to speculate about their relationship," the insider said.

It is said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still have a fraught relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton. There is reportedly still tension, especially between the brothers. This is said to be why palace aides made certain that they would not, at any point during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, be seen talking to each other or even be near each other.