"The Crown" season 3 will drop on Netflix today. The historical drama is coming with an entirely new cast occupying the walls of Buckingham Palace and 10 Downing Street.

"The Crown" Season 3 is coming to Netflix on Sunday. Olivia Colman has taken over as Queen Elizabeth II from Claire Foy, while Tobias Menzies plays Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter takes on Princess Margaret, and Ben Daniels plays Antony Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon. This apart, Josh O'Connor and Erin Doherty join the cast as Prince Charles and Princess Anne.

The new season will depict events centering on the British royal family from the years 1964 to 1977. It will include events such as the investiture of Prince Charles as Prince of Wales, the 1969 moon landing, and the Queen Elizabeth II's 1977 Silver Jubilee.

Here is how the third season of "The Crown" will be available to stream on Netflix. The series will be landing at 8am on Sunday, November 17. To tune in to the whole season, all you need is a Netflix subscription.

"The Crown has become a globally renowned British success story since it first launched on Netflix three years ago. We want to give as many people as possible a flavour of the great content Netflix is creating here in the UK, by offering the first installment of the new series without signing up," said a spokesperson for Netflix, speaking to Yahoo Movies.

So, if you don't have a Netflix account, you can start with a 30-day free trial. After that, the basic plan costs $8.99 a month, the standard plan comes in at $12.99, and the premium plan at $15.99.

Additionally, you can get the Netflix app on the following devices.

iPhone and iPad DOWNLOAD THE APP

Android phone, tablet, or TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

Amazon Fire TV

Nvidia Shield

Roku TV or Roku Stick

Various Smart TVs and cable providers

Game consoles including PlayStation and Xbox

"The Crown" season 3 hits Netflix Sunday, November 17, at 3 AM ET/8 AM BST.