The Swedish royals will celebrate National Day along with people of the country on Saturday, June 6. However, this year things will be different with the COVID-19 crisis. The royal family usually attend a host of events throughout the day in Stockholm.

The Royal Court has revealed how things will be different in 2020, Royal Central reports. "The Royal Court monitor the development of the coronavirus and follow the recommendations of the Swedish government and other authorities," Ulrika Nasholm, press officer at the Royal Court told the outlet.

As per annual tradition, a member of the family usually opens the Royal Palace for the summer to the public. Entry is free to the palace on Sweden's National Day. Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel almost regularly attend a citizenship ceremony while the King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia attend different events in the city.

The royal family takes a carriage ride to the Skansen museum for an outdoor concert with thousands of other Swedes in the afternoon. In the evening, the royal family hosts a reception for the representatives of the Riksdag (Sweden's parliament), government, official Sweden and parts of the diplomatic corps at the palace. This year, none of these events will take place.

"The current rule in Sweden is that there cannot be gatherings with more than 50 people. Due to this restriction, the Royal Palace will unfortunately not be open for the public on June 6. Due to the same reason, the Crown Princess Couple will not visit any citizenship ceremonies," said Nasholm.

The king and queen are scheduled to attend an event for the National Day as per the calendar of the Royal Court. However, there is no information on it yet. Earlier it was announced that the event at Skansen would be held virtually and the evening reception at the Royal Palace was cancelled.

Princess Madeleine, the youngest child of the royal couple lives in Miami, Florida, with her husband and three children. It is unlikely that she will travel with her family to Sweden from the US at the time of the coronavirus pandemic."Regarding Princess Madeleine, as well as the other members of the Royal Family, we follow the recommendations and regulations made by the authorities," the Royal Court said. Madeleine usually spends summer with her family in Sweden and participates in the National Day celebrations.