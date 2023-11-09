The global architectural services market is worth over 360 billion dollars, making this field a highly competitive and demanding sector to establish a business. Artur Sharf and Artem Zverev, two Ukrainians who established their studio YODEZEEN in 2010, would agree. However, the pair were passionate about putting Ukrainian talent on the map in this field, which led them to open YODEZEEN.

Now in their early 30s, Artem and Arthur are proud of their courage to follow an entrepreneurial path. The opening of their offices in Miami and Los Angeles, USA were the first steps in YODEZEEN's international expansion that would see the talented team grow the company and its reputation. Yodezeen is currently building a new 6,500-square-foot office in Miami, signaling the studio's rapid expansion of both its team and influence in the region.

Sierra House by Yodezeen, a 2500 square meter private house in Kyiv, Ukraine

The Warsaw office opening in 2022 was critical for allowing team members to support their families who had lost their jobs as a result of the war in Ukraine. It was also instrumental in pushing YODEZEEN to keep working through stressful times. This perseverance has resulted in countless accolades that truly represent the team's expertise and commitment to producing striking creations.

Currently, YODEZEEN is known for residential, commercial, and hospitality projects. The company has offices worldwide in cities like Kyiv, Warsaw, Milan, Miami, Los Angeles, and Dubai. YODEZEEN's team has grown to over 160, allowing them to swiftly complete projects that demonstrate the company's flexibility and distinct aesthetics. YODEZEEN will be opening another office in London early next year, which will showcase custom products under the YDF brand and be a hub for industry leaders working on the most luxurious projects. The new office and showroom will be on Brompton Road in London's famous design district and will be around 20,000 square feet in size.

"By uniting more than 100 leading brands in furnishing, lighting, bathroom solutions, and textiles under the YDF brand, we have created the one and only lifestyle destination for professionals in the architecture and interior design sphere as well as their clients," says Artur Sharf, "Therefore, we have created an interior design store where clients can experience interior design as both a process and a result."

Artem Zverev and Artur Sharf, Co-founders & Lead Architects of YODEZEEN

"YODEZEEN sees expanding into England as a great opportunity for our studio to develop professionally and make connections in the industry that will eventually lead to cutting-edge creations," says co-founder Artem Zverev, "Our creative team truly enjoys immersing ourselves in a new culture where we will be challenged by traditions. YODEZEEN deeply respects British traditions and the other architectural styles that were common in the different countries we worked in. We believe that our style will transform once again as we play with innovation and modern aesthetics."

In every project they take on, YODEZEEN brings unmatched international expertise, local capability, and a deep understanding of high-end design. YODEZEEN believes this success stems from its knowledge-based approach to architecture and interior design and its dedication to listening to clients, users, and contractors.

Yodezeen is a winner of more than 60 international awards for best residential & commercial projects, including the International Hotel and Property Design Awards by Design Et Al 2023 in London, LIV Hospitality Design Awards 2022 in Budapest, Outstanding Property Design Awards 2022 in London, Architecture Masterprize 2022; shortlists of Restaurant & Bar Design Awards, SBID Awards 2023.

In addition, the studio's hospitality projects as Catch Seafood Restaurant, Follower Restaurant & Bar, Virgin Izakayas, and Al Fresco Restaurant have a vast number of international awards that help us promote Ukraine on a global level.

At the core of YODEZEEN studio's success lies its unique and personalized approach to design, marked by bold decisions and an unwavering commitment to perfection and perfect architecture, whether working on residential projects or public spaces, architecture itself, or interior design. Merging different styles, cultures, and their aesthetics with timeless elements and modern art pieces, the studio curates spaces that captivate from the outset and endure the passage of time.

YODEZEEN's journey from a local design firm to an internationally acclaimed powerhouse is a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. With a diverse portfolio that encompasses projects for renowned companies, distinguished businessmen, and global superstars, YODEZEEN continues to inspire the world with its exceptional designs. The company's portfolio has gone from strength to strength with huge projects such as a tree-storied restaurant on Manhatten, residential buildings in Dubai, and island resort projects on three meticulously crafted artificial islands spanning 50 hectares in the Maldives and one more in Abu Dhabi's Nurai Island. As they move forward, the studio's global expertise and commitment to pushing creative boundaries will undoubtedly continue to shape the future of architecture and interior design on a worldwide scale.

In the future, YODEZEEN is going to create residential, commercial, and hospitality projects throughout the UK. After experimenting with how the company's unique look can be adapted within traditional British architecture, YODEZEEN aims to take on exciting new challenges in its upcoming projects in the country.