Prince William and Kate Middleton recently had to do one of the toughest tasks as parents when they explained to their three children that they won't be able to see their great-grandfather Prince Philip anymore.

According to a report in Us Weekly, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge decided to go easy on their little kids- Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2. A source said: William told George, Charlotte and Louis that Prince Philip has 'gone to heaven' and 'is an angel now.' They're still so young so he and Kate wanted to let them down gently."

In his tribute to Prince Philip, William had included a nod from his children as well. Alongside a never-before-seen picture of his oldest son George sitting with his great-grandfather in a carriage, William wrote: "I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!"

According to the insider, Prince Philip's death has had a huge impact on the children as well. "Naturally, the children are very upset, particularly George and Charlotte. Louis is still very young and had only met Prince Philip a couple of times," the source explained.

However, their parents have been finding ways to help them remember their beloved great-grandpa. George, Charlotte, and Louis also helped their father choose a photograph of Prince Philip to hang in their home in memory of him.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that the three kids won't be in attendance at the funeral of the late British royal on Saturday. As the number of people attending the ceremony is restricted to 30 due to the coronavirus pandemic, their three spots will be given to older relatives.

As per the Daily Telegraph, the children are thought to be too young to join the royal procession that will follow Prince Philip's coffin on foot from the Windsor Castle to St George's Chapel.

Though the list of the 30 people who will attend the funeral hasn't been revealed, Buckingham Palace had previously confirmed that they will cover all of Philip's children and grandchildren. Prince Harry has also flown in from California for the funeral.