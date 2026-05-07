Howard Lutnick faces an explosive credibility crisis as Congressional leaders dismantle his claims of distancing himself from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The US Commerce Secretary endured a bruising session before the House Oversight Committee this week, where his past assertions regarding the disgraced financier were systematically picked apart.

At the heart of the scandal is a series of Howard Lutnick timeline contradictions that suggest the billionaire businessman maintained a social relationship with Epstein years after he publicly branded him 'gross'.

Representative Ro Khanna led the charge, arguing that the testimony was so disastrous that even Donald Trump would have sacked Lutnick on the spot.

Khanna's explosive remarks came after closed-door questioning tied to the House Oversight Committee's broader investigation into Epstein's network and the Justice Department's handling of related records.

The California Democrat did not mince words, saying Lutnick's explanations were so embarrassing that 'Donald Trump would have fired Howard Lutnick' if he had watched the testimony himself.

The Howard Lutnick Epstein testimony has sent shockwaves through Washington, particularly as it reveals a significant gap between public rhetoric and private records. While Lutnick previously claimed his association with Epstein ended in 2005, newly released files tell a different story.

For a political figure currently overseeing the nation's trade and commercial interests, the fallout from these revelations could be a potentially terminal blow to his public standing.

The Timeline Contradictions Fueling Questions

The latest controversy stems from past comments Lutnick made about distancing himself from Epstein years ago. According to testimony and public reporting reviewed by lawmakers, Lutnick previously claimed he stopped associating with Epstein in 2005 because he found him 'gross'.

But documents released through Justice Department files appear to contradict that narrative.

Records reportedly show Lutnick visited Epstein's private island in 2012 with his wife and children for lunch. Additional records also indicated Epstein was invited to a fundraiser in 2015, years after Lutnick publicly suggested their relationship had ended.

Those details became a major focus during questioning before the House Oversight Committee.

Khanna sharply criticised what he described as Lutnick's evasive answers during the interview.

'He was asked very straightforward questions about whether he regretted misleading the American people,' Khanna said during a televised interview discussing the testimony.

He added, 'Everyone knows that he took his wife and kids to see Epstein in 2012.'

Rep. Khanna on today's closed-door Epstein hearing: "If Trump had seen the video transcript, he would have fired Howard Lutnick…Why is Howard Lutnick changing his testimony, changing his story?…It's a shame that the American people don't get to see what he did there." pic.twitter.com/8j4WR11cEe — Home of the Brave (@OfTheBraveUSA) May 6, 2026

James Comer Says Lutnick Was 'Not 100% Truthful'

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer also publicly questioned Lutnick's credibility, an unusual move considering both men are Republicans.

Comer said Lutnick was 'not 100% truthful' regarding his statements about visiting Epstein's island and maintaining contact with the convicted sex offender after his conviction.

The Kentucky Republican confirmed committee members intend to examine discrepancies between Lutnick's public denials and records showing continued social and business communication with Epstein.

The bipartisan nature of the criticism has intensified attention surrounding the investigation. Rather than dismissing concerns along party lines, lawmakers from both sides appear focused on whether witnesses accurately represented their ties to Epstein.

That dynamic has added weight to the ongoing debate over the Howard Lutnick Epstein contradictions now circulating online.

Khanna Says Lutnick 'Made a Farce of the English Language'

One of the most talked-about moments from Khanna's comments involved Lutnick's explanation of his earlier statements.

According to Khanna, Lutnick attempted to argue that his promise not to see Epstein again referred only to seeing him alone, not with family members present.

Khanna mocked the explanation, saying Lutnick 'made a farce of the English language.'

He continued, 'What he was really saying is that he would not see Epstein alone, but was totally fine with his wife and kids seeing Epstein. It made no sense.'

The remarks quickly gained traction on social media, particularly the line about Trump firing him over the testimony.

The phrase 'Trump would have fired him' soon became one of the most widely shared reactions tied to the hearing.

Why Pam Bondi Is Also Under Scrutiny

The investigation is expected to expand further later this month when former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi appears before lawmakers.

Pam Bondi Epstein's testimony has become another focal point of the committee's probe, following Democrats' initiation of contempt proceedings over an earlier subpoena dispute.

Lawmakers are examining the Trump administration's handling of Epstein-related files, including whether records were appropriately disclosed under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The legislation was passed following Epstein's 2019 death in federal custody and requires the release of unclassified Justice Department records while protecting victims' identities.

Committee members are also reviewing whether deadlines were met and whether important information was withheld or excessively redacted.

A Political and Public Relations Problem

For Lutnick, the controversy is no longer just about past associations with Epstein. It has evolved into a credibility issue fueled by conflicting timelines, bipartisan criticism, and highly public accusations of dishonesty.

The more lawmakers compare past statements against released records, the harder it becomes for those contradictions to fade from public attention. And with additional testimony expected from high-profile political figures in the coming weeks, the Epstein investigation appears far from over.