US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has grown so isolated inside the Pentagon that his wife, a former Fox News producer with no formal government role, now regularly sits in the back of his official meetings while he runs a war and fires generals.

Jennifer Rauchet, Hegseth's third wife, has been spotted at multiple Pentagon meetings in recent months, surprising staff who say she holds no official title, no confirmed security clearance, and no accountability to Congress, according to an investigation published by The Guardian on Sunday.

The 41-year-old former Fox & Friends producer met Hegseth while both worked at Fox News, and both were married to other people. Their extramarital affair reportedly led to Rauchet being reassigned to another show. The couple married in 2019 at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey after both had finalised their divorces.

A Signal Chat, Sensitive Plans, and No Clearance

Rauchet was already a controversial figure before her Pentagon appearances. In early 2025, she was included in a Signal group chat where Hegseth shared sensitive military information about planned airstrikes in Yemen. The Pentagon's inspector general later found that Hegseth violated department rules by sharing classified details with unauthorised people on the messaging app, including his wife, brother, and personal lawyer.

A Pentagon spokesperson declined to confirm whether Rauchet holds any security clearance. Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson told reporters that she has 'never attended a meeting where sensitive information or classified information was discussed.'

That claim has done little to calm the concern. Senator Chris Coons told reporters it was 'not normal at all' for spouses to sit in on high-level Pentagon meetings.

Brother Phil and the Family Inner Circle

Rauchet isn't the only family member filling the void left by fired officials. Hegseth's younger brother Phil was appointed as a senior adviser to the secretary for the Department of Homeland Security and liaison officer to the Defence Department in March 2025, the Associated Press reported. Phil, who holds a degree in journalism and communications, previously worked at conservative think tanks, including the Hudson Institute.

The pattern points to a Defence Secretary building a tight family circle to replace the institutional leadership he has systematically removed.

24 Generals Gone, No Reasons Given

Since Donald Trump returned to office in January 2025, Hegseth has fired or forcibly retired 24 generals and senior commanders, with no performance-related reason offered for any dismissal, The Guardian reported. About 60% of those forced out have been Black or female.

The most recent was Army Chief of Staff General Randy George, reportedly fired after refusing Hegseth's instruction to strike four officers from a promotions list. Navy Secretary John Phelan was also ousted last month. Five former defence secretaries, including retired General Jim Mattis, have called the firings 'reckless' in a joint letter to Congress.

Day-to-day running of the department has reportedly fallen to Deputy Defence Secretary Steve Feinberg, a billionaire owner of a private investment firm now overseeing roughly three million military and civilian employees.

The Loneliest Office in the Building

Pentagon insiders told The Guardian that Hegseth has become increasingly isolated within the department's sprawling bureaucracy. A few claim he exhibits fear and paranoia about Trump firing him from a position that critics argue his history as a past National Guard infantry major fails to prepare him for.

As experienced commanders are pushed out and institutional staff dismissed, Rauchet's presence at meetings has only increased.

For a department that controls the world's largest military budget, currently estimated at $1.5 trillion (£1.1 trillion) for 2027, and is managing a war in Iran, the question of who advises the Defence Secretary isn't personal. It's a governance question that neither Congress nor the White House has yet answered.

Pressure from both sides of the aisle eventually forced Hegseth to testify last week, but the questioning provided few concrete answers. While the Secretary defended the mass dismissals as necessary, Senate leaders have yet to schedule specific follow-up hearings to investigate the legality of the purge or the unchecked influence of his inner circle.

For now, the question of who truly advises the man running a war remains a governance crisis without a clear resolution.