A resurfaced exchange from a January interview is drawing renewed attention to President Donald Trump's unfulfilled promise of $2,000 (£1,504) tariff dividend checks for Americans. During an Oval Office interview on 11 January, when asked about his pledge to send rebate checks funded by tariff revenues, Trump initially appeared to draw a blank — responding, 'I did do that? When did I do that?'

He eventually walked back his hesitation, telling correspondents Katie Rogers and Tyler Pager: 'The tariff money is so substantial. That's coming in, that I'll be able to do $2,000 sometime. I would say toward the end of the year.' When asked whether he would need Congressional approval, Trump replied: 'No, I don't believe we do. We have it coming in from other sources.'

The remarks stand in stark contrast to the president's own words. In a 9 November Truth Social post, Trump wrote: 'A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high-income people!) will be paid to everyone.' The post also boasted that the United States was 'taking in Trillions of Dollars' in tariff revenue — a claim that the Yale Budget Lab and Tax Policy Center have since disputed.

The Promise on Record

Trump doubled down the following day, telling reporters in the Oval Office: 'We're going to issue a dividend to our middle-income people and lower-income people of about $2,000 (£1,504). And we're going to use the remaining tariffs to lower our debt.'

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed at a 12 November press briefing that the administration remained committed to the plan. 'The president made it clear he wants to make it happen,' Leavitt told reporters. 'So his team of economic advisers are looking into it.'

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett later offered the clearest timeline yet, saying on 21 December 2025: 'I would expect that in the new year, the president will bring forth a proposal to Congress to make that happen.' When pressed on timing, Trump himself said in January that the checks would come 'toward the end of the year.'

The Maths That Never Added Up

Fiscal experts were sceptical from the start. According to the Yale Budget Lab, a one-time $2,000 (£1,504) per-person rebate with an income limit of $100,000 (£75,188) would cost $450 billion (£338 billion) — roughly twice as large as the total revenue projected to be raised by the administration's tariff hikes in 2026.

The nonpartisan Tax Policy Center also estimated that Trump's tariffs would impose an average burden of about $2,600 (£1,955) per tax unit in calendar year 2026, reducing the economic impact of any dividend payments, because the tariffs are mostly paid by US importers, not foreign countries, who often pass at least some of their costs onto American consumers through higher prices.

Certified financial planner Stephen Kates, a financial analyst at Bankrate, said the idea was questionable from the outset. 'Tariff dividends were a long shot from the beginning,' Kates said. 'Given the White House's lack of authority to unilaterally issue stimulus checks to Americans, the idea was largely aspirational.'

'Effectively Zero'

Following a Supreme Court ruling that struck down Trump's sweeping tariffs as illegal, the outlook for the dividend payments darkened further. Kates said that the odds of the policy moving forward are now 'effectively zero,' adding: 'Even if tariffs were to return to prior levels and generate revenue for a broad stimulus program, there does not appear to be sufficient political support to move such a measure through Congress.'

TRUMP: "When did I promise $2,000 tariff checks to Americans? I don't remember doing that."



Right here, Mr. @POTUS ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oHQ0Vd015m — ThePatrioticBlonde™🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) May 5, 2026

The Trump administration began refunding tariff revenue following the court ruling, but consumers are unlikely to receive any refunds — only businesses that directly paid the tariffs are currently eligible to recover money. Meanwhile, American families are estimated to pay more than $330 billion (£248 billion) in 2026 — an additional $2,500 (£1,880) per family — because of the tariffs.

Brett House, an economics professor at Columbia Business School, was blunt in his assessment. 'The White House may decide to issue so-called tariff dividend checks in 2026, but they won't be fully financed by US tariffs, and they won't be dividends since Americans paid these tariffs in the first place,' House said. 'It's not a dividend when you give money back to people that they paid earlier.'

The episode highlights a growing pattern of accountability concerns surrounding Trump's economic messaging. Millions of low- and middle-income Americans factored the promised $2,000 (£1,504) payment into their financial expectations, only to find the pledge now denied and the legal framework behind it dismantled. Whether the administration pursues an alternative path through Congress or lets the promise quietly expire, the gap between the original commitment and the current reality remains significant.