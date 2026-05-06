A momentous international summit in Yerevan, Armenia, has highlighted a shifting global order, with US President Donald Trump notably absent from talks that brought together Canadian and European leaders seeking to recalibrate alliances amid growing uncertainty over Washington's policies.

Hosted by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the gathering was part of the European Political Community, a bloc created in response to the geopolitical upheaval following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

First Non-European Leader in a Major European Summit

This year's meeting, however, carried an added layer of significance: the inclusion of Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, marking the first time a non-European leader was formally invited to a major European summit.

Key Attendees:

Prime Minister Carney held several high-level meetings, notably a trilateral session and individual bilateral talks with the following leaders:

António Costa: President of the European Council

Ursula von der Leyen: President of the European Commission

Nikol Pashinyan: Prime Minister of Armenia (host leader)

Volodymyr Zelenskyy: President of Ukraine

Emmanuel Macron: President of France

Giorgia Meloni: Prime Minister of Italy

Pedro Sánchez: Prime Minister of Spain

Keir Starmer: Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Roberta Metsola: President of the European Parliament

Donald Tusk: Prime Minister of Poland

New Strategic Partnerships for a New World Order

Carney's presence signalled more than symbolic unity. It reflected a growing alignment between Canada and European nations, driven in part by concerns over Trump's recent foreign and economic policies.

From proposed troop withdrawals in Europe to renewed tariff threats on European goods, Washington's moves have unsettled long-standing allies and prompted a search for new strategic partnerships.

'Integration is being used as a weapon by some,' Carney said during the summit, in remarks widely interpreted as a veiled critique of US policy. He reiterated his belief that the global order—long anchored by American leadership—may be entering a period of transformation, with Europe poised to play a central role in rebuilding it.

European Attendees Eager to Form a New Alliance

European leaders appeared eager to embrace Canada's outreach. Roberta Metsola described Carney's participation as both meaningful and timely, noting that in an increasingly unpredictable world, dependable partnerships are becoming harder to find. She suggested that deeper integration between Canada and Europe could emerge as a stabilising force.

Similarly, António Costa emphasised that while transatlantic ties remain important, they are no longer defined solely by relations with the United States. 'Our relationship is not only with the United States,' he said, highlighting a broader vision of cooperation among like-minded nations.

Yerevan Summit Highlights and Strategic Alliance

The discussions focused on deepening ties in trade, security, and technology, specifically on AI and quantum computing, as Canada and Europe seek to diversify their alliances.

Support for Ukraine: Carney announced $270 million (approximately £199 million) in new military aid for Ukraine and President Zelenskyy.

Security and Energy: Leaders discussed collaboration on critical minerals, secure supply chains, and defence readiness through initiatives like the EU's Security Action for Europe (SAFE).

Armenia-EU Relations: The summit also served as a backdrop for the first-ever EU-Armenia bilateral summit to strengthen Armenia's ties with the West.

Trump Distancing from Europe by Withdrawing Troops

The summit unfolded against a backdrop of mounting tensions between Washington and its traditional allies. Trump's recent announcement of a planned withdrawal of 5,000 US troops from Germany, along with a proposed 25 per cent tariff on European Union vehicles, has fuelled anxiety across the continent.

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These moves have raised questions about the resilience of NATO and the future of economic cooperation between the US and Europe. While the US was not formally excluded from the discussions, its absence loomed large.

Analysts say the optics of the meeting, world leaders convening to address shared challenges without direct US participation, highlight a subtle but significant shift in global diplomacy.

Armenia Suddenly in the Limelight

For Armenia, hosting the summit elevated its role on the international stage, positioning it as a bridge between Europe and neighbouring regions that have alliances with Russia. For Canada and Europe, the meeting represented an opportunity to turn shared interests into coordinated action.

As geopolitical tensions continue to reshape alliances, the Yerevan summit may be remembered as a pivotal moment, one where old partnerships were questioned, and new ones began to take form, with or without Washington at the table.