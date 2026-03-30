Chappell Roan is facing accusations of hypocrisy after publicly severing ties with talent agent Casey Wasserman over his documented links to Jeffrey Epstein's circle, only to carry on actively promoting a brand whose controlling family also has extensive connections to the disgraced financier in the same government files.

The 28-year-old 'Pink Pony Club' singer made her break with Wasserman's agency official in the United States on 9 February via an Instagram Story, framing it as a principled stand, then promoted her MAC Cosmetics ambassadorship less than two weeks later, according to In Touch Weekly.

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The news followed the US Department of Justice's release of a large tranche of documents related to the late sex offender Epstein in late January, exposing associations spanning years and industries. Among them were flirtatious emails from 2003 between Wasserman, chairman of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games organising committee, and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's convicted accomplice.

Wasserman, who was married at the time, subsequently issued an apology, saying he deeply regretted the correspondence and insisting it took place 'long before her horrific crimes came to light,' according to the Associated Press. Maxwell was convicted of child sex trafficking in 2021 and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Roan's own statement left little room for interpretation. 'No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values,' she wrote. It drew considerable public praise, but the timeline that followed is now inviting a different kind of scrutiny.

The MAC Cosmetics Deal and the Epstein Connection

MAC announced Roan as its newest Global Brand Ambassador in December 2025. 'Partnering with MAC feels full circle,' she said at the time. 'This brand has always made space for people like me; since day one they've embraced art, queerness, drag and self-expression.' On 23 February, she posted again to actively promote the partnership, apparently untroubled by a connection that a source speaking to In Touch Weekly contends is impossible to reconcile with her declared principles.

MAC is a subsidiary of Estée Lauder Companies. Ronald Lauder, an heir to the Estée Lauder fortune and a prominent art collector, is named more than 450 times in the Department of Justice's Epstein files, according to In Touch's review of the documents.

The files, according to In Touch, indicate that Epstein helped Lauder set up a joint LLC linked to a $25 million art acquisition, and that the two were in regular contact, with staff on both sides coordinating meetings, lunches and visits. Critically, In Touch reports that this communication appears to have continued after Epstein's 2008 guilty plea to procuring a child for prostitution, by which point he was a registered sex offender.

Roan's representatives have not publicly addressed the Estée Lauder-Epstein connection. IBTimes UK sought comment but had not received a reply at the time of publication.

Moral Grandstanding or Selective Outrage?

A source exclusively told In Touch that her 'moral grandstanding' and the receipts do not align. 'The same person claiming a moral line over Wasserman's interaction with Maxwell before her crimes came to light is now financially aligned with a brand whose ownership is directly tied to Epstein in multiple ways, including after he registered as a sex offender.'

It is a pointed distinction because Roan's stated reason for leaving Wasserman was not narrowly legalistic. It was a broad declaration of personal values, not a judgment contingent on timing.

There is an asymmetry here that even Roan's defenders may find difficult to dismiss entirely. Wasserman has offered at least one coherent line of defence, noting that he was in contact with Maxwell long before her crimes became public. The Epstein files, as reported by In Touch, suggest Lauder's relationship with the financier extended well into a period when Epstein's offending had already resulted in a criminal conviction. That represents a materially different set of circumstances.

Roan has also faced separate scrutiny in recent weeks over her handling of fan interactions, with reports that she can 'come off cold' and has gained a reputation for confrontational encounters at events. That is a less weighty matter, but placed alongside the Wasserman-to-MAC sequence, it raises a broader question about whether her public moral stance has kept pace with the fine print of her commercial life. Whether she was aware of the Lauder connections when signing with MAC in late 2025, or when she chose to publicise the partnership the week after her values statement, remains unknown.