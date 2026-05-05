Pete Hegseth reportedly made inaccurate claims under oath about Joe Biden on two separate occasions: once before the House Armed Services Committee and once before the Senate Armed Services Committee. Both statements were contradicted by CNN's fact-check and a named National Guard official.

The claims centred on an allegation that Biden deployed troops to polling locations across 15 states during the 2024 election, an assertion CNN confirmed was not accurate.

What Pete Hegseth 'Lied' About

On Wednesday, Hegseth appeared in a hearing of the House Armed Services Committee, where he was asked if he would comply with a hypothetical future order from Trump to deploy troops to polling places during this year's midterm elections. Democratic Rep Jill Tokuda then told Hegseth that such a deployment would violate the federal law prohibiting the sending of federal troops to voting locations unless deemed necessary to repel armed enemies of the country.

Hegseth did not answer the question directly and instead referenced Biden. The Secretary of War said he did not think the president would ever give such an order.

'I will note that in 2024, troops were depl... – that was Joe Biden by the way, Joe Biden – were deployed to polling locations in 15 states. 2024 – Joe Biden – troops deployed to polling locations in 15 states. Explain that one to me,' he said.

Pete Hegseth's Statement Debunked

CNN confirmed that Hegseth's statement about Biden was not accurate. The National Guard activations connected to the 2024 election were ordered by state governors and not by Biden. Twelve of the states that responded to the publication's question also confirmed that none of their troops were deployed to polling stations two years ago. Guard personnel reportedly worked behind the scenes at other locations, specifically tasked to help with cybersecurity or to work as internal liaisons.

Hegseth had made the same claim the previous week. On 30 April, Hegseth appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee, where he repeated the same claim during questioning by Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin. 'In 2024, Biden administration — 15 [states] did deploy to polling stations,' he said. CNN confirmed this statement was also not accurate.

Iowa National Guard spokesperson Jackie Schmillen stressed that their state Guard personnel were in the basement and have never been deployed to polling stations. She also said that they help with cybersecurity but have never left their state emergency operations centre.

Critics React to Pete Hegseth's False Claims

Hegseth received widespread criticism following the inaccurate statements he made under oath. On TikTok, user aaronpartas1 accused Hegseth of lying but said he would unlikely face any consequence for his action. Commenters to the reaction video he uploaded shared the same sentiments.

'I'd have an opinion on the matter if there was even a microscopic chance of him answering for it,' one person wrote.

'Idk who lies more, this administration or my bd,' another person commented.

'Disappointed but not surprised,' a third person wrote.

Pete Hegseth and His Wife

Hegseth also faced criticism after he decided to fire two dozen military leaders and for bringing his wife, Jennifer Rauchet, to meetings with Pentagon staffers. Insiders revealed that he is fearful about being ousted by Donald Trump and has become increasingly isolated inside the Pentagon.

Hegseth's statement about Biden came on the heels of reports that the Secretary of War fired two dozen military leaders in the past couple of weeks. His decision was heavily criticised, and there are claims that Hegseth has become increasingly concerned about his position under the Trump administration.

Hegseth has also been bringing his wife to his meetings with Pentagon staffers, and she reportedly sits at the back of the room while discussions are taking place. It remains unclear if she contributes to the talks.