A current US house representative confirmed on social media that the Oversight Committee hearings on the Epstein files have stoped.

News of the committee hearings stoped comes after First Lady Melania Trump called for survivors to get their own hearing to tell their stories.

All of this comes while the committee is 'split' on whether to give a pardon to Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell in exchange for her testimony.

'No Rules, No Oaths, No Subpoenas'

Texas representative Jasmine Crockett, who sits on the Oversight committee confirms the cancelation on social media:

'They paused Oversight Committee hearings the minute we started getting answers about the Epstein files.'

'Now it's "roundtables": no rules, no oaths, no subpoenas.'

'You do the math. Because the moment accountability shows up, they shut it down. The survivors deserve better,' the caption said.

'You have probably noticed that there have not been any oversight committee hearings and, well that's because speaker MAGA Johnson and Chairman Comer decided that they were gonna bow down yet again to dementia Don,' she said in the video.

'This time he wants he wants to pause the oversight hearings.'

They paused Oversight Committee hearings the minute we started getting answers about the Epstein files.



Now it’s “roundtables”: no rules, no oaths, no subpoenas.



You do the math. Because the moment accountability shows up, they shut it down. The survivors deserve better. pic.twitter.com/ieAd0nCnTL — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) April 23, 2026

Whether to Give Maxwell a Pardon

According to Politico, 'When asked whether he believed it was a favorable deal to issue a pardon in return for Maxwell's testimony, Comer said, "A lot of people do."'

'"My committee's split on that," he added, declining to name who on the panel supported granting a pardon. "I don't speak for my committee."'

Comer himself is against pardoning Maxwell.

'I think it looks bad,' he said. 'Honestly, other than Epstein, the worst person in this whole investigation is Maxwell.'

'Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the Oversight panel's top Democrat, emphasised that committee Democrats unanimously opposed a pardon for Maxwell.'

'"That would be a huge step backwards, and, quite frankly, so disrespectful to the survivors," he said in an interview. "She is a known abuser. She is a known liar."'

'"If the DOJ or Oversight Republicans are out there trying to negotiate some sort of pardon that is ... not only a huge slap in the face to this investigation, to anyone, to the American public," he added. "It's a part of a massive cover up."'

Hearings With Victims and Friends of Epstein

'I've always planned on having hearings with the victims,' Comer said to Fox News on Friday.

'My attorneys on the Oversight Committee have been communicating on a constant basis for months with the attorneys representing Epstein victims,' he said.

'There are some victims who are willing to come in. Most victims aren't, and I completely understand that. But we have always planned on having a hearing with Epstein victims once the depositions have been completed.'

'The panel has scheduled interviews with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, billionaire Ted Waitt, federal jail guard Tova Noel, and others' according to CNBC.

The committee was scheduled to depose former Attorney General Pam Bondi on April 14, but that session was canceled this week after the Department of Justice said she was subpoenaed as attorney general. Democrats on the committee have threatened to initiate contempt charges against Bondi if she fails to show up for the scheduled hearing.