A tense moment involving Melania Trump has thrust into the spotlight, after she abruptly walked away from reporters who questioned her about Howard Lutnick following a speech addressing links to Jeffrey Epstein.

The incident has intensified public curiosity about Lutnick, his background, and why his name is now surfacing in one of the most scrutinised investigations in recent years.

Melania Walks Away From the Question

The awkward exchange came shortly after Melania delivered firm remarks denying any meaningful connection to Epstein. She insisted that claims linking her to the disgraced financier were false and demanded that such allegations come to an end.

However, when a reporter raised Lutnick's name in connection with newly released files, the First Lady chose not to respond and instead walked off, cutting the interaction short. The moment quickly drew attention online, with critics questioning whether the abrupt exit signalled discomfort over the topic.

The timing added to the tension. Recent disclosures have reopened scrutiny of Epstein's network, including past associations involving high profile figures. Audio recordings and documents have also circulated, presenting claims that appear to contradict public denials, further fuelling the controversy.

MELANIA WALKS AWAY WHEN BEING ASKED ABOUT HOWARD LUTNICK AFTER EPSTEIN SPEECH https://t.co/zxNQRzjlFb pic.twitter.com/0hEt0sKCWy — RT (@RT_com) April 9, 2026

Who Is Howard Lutnick?

Lutnick is a billionaire businessman and currently serves as the US Commerce Secretary under Donald Trump. Before entering government, he built his reputation as the long time chairman and chief executive of Cantor Fitzgerald, a major financial firm.

He became widely known after the September 11 attacks, during which his company suffered devastating losses. Lutnick survived because he was taking his son to school that morning. In the aftermath, he helped rebuild the firm and established a relief fund that has distributed millions to victims' families.

In 2025, he was confirmed by the Senate to lead the Commerce Department. Since then, he has been a vocal advocate of protectionist trade policies and has played a key role in shaping economic strategy.

His Connection to Jeffrey Epstein Explained

Read more Why Melania Trump Chose to Speak About the Epstein Files After Michael Wolff's Claim Why Melania Trump Chose to Speak About the Epstein Files After Michael Wolff's Claim

The renewed attention stems from Lutnick's past interactions with Epstein, which have come under scrutiny following the release of Justice Department files. These documents suggest that his ties to Epstein may have been closer than previously stated.

Lutnick has acknowledged knowing Epstein but has consistently maintained distance, describing him as 'disgusting' and claiming he cut off contact years ago. He has said he avoided social and business interactions after an inappropriate remark during a meeting in 2005.

However, the newly surfaced records complicate that narrative. They indicate that Lutnick and his family visited Epstein's private island in 2012, several years after Epstein's conviction. There are also suggestions that Epstein may have been invited to events connected to Lutnick's circle.

Despite these revelations, authorities have not accused Lutnick of any wrongdoing. He has insisted there was nothing improper about his actions and has expressed willingness to answer questions.

The Upcoming Testimony

Lutnick is now set to appear voluntarily before the House Oversight Committee as part of its ongoing investigation into Epstein's network. The testimony, scheduled for May, is expected to focus on clarifying the extent of his relationship with the financier.

Lawmakers, including committee chair James Comer, have signalled that the session will be a key step in understanding how influential figures interacted with Epstein over the years.

While Lutnick has denied any misconduct, the political and public pressure continues to mount as more details emerge. His appearance offers a chance to address lingering questions directly and attempt to set the record straight.