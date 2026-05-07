Donald Trump's latest counterterrorism strategy marks a dramatic political reversal from the Biden years, placing 'violent left-wing extremists' and what the administration calls 'radically pro-transgender ideology' at the centre of America's domestic security agenda.

The 16-page strategy released by the White House on Wednesday places left-wing political violence alongside Islamist terrorism and Latin American drug cartels as one of the administration's three primary national security priorities. Gone is the Biden-era emphasis on white supremacist violence and far-right militancy. In its place is a framework that portrays antifa-linked activists, anarchist movements, and violent actors tied to gender ideology as an increasingly urgent domestic danger.

Read more Trump Officially Flipped the Script on the War on Drugs, Issues Bold Orders on Marijuana and Psychedelics Trump Officially Flipped the Script on the War on Drugs, Issues Bold Orders on Marijuana and Psychedelics

Gender Ideology Now Framed As A Security Threat

Perhaps the most politically explosive part of the strategy is its repeated linking of transgender identity debates to violent extremism.

Sebastian Gorka, Trump's senior director for counterterrorism, sharpened the message further during a call with reporters. He pointed to several recent attacks involving perpetrators authorities identified as transgender or non-binary, including the 2023 Nashville school shooting and the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

'Americans have witnessed politically motivated killings of Christians and conservatives increase,' Gorka said.

Civil liberties advocates argue the framing risks conflating gender identity with terrorism, particularly at a time when anti-LGBT rhetoric has intensified across American politics.

Rebekah Jones, a former congressional candidate who has publicly identified herself as aligned with antifa activism, accused the administration of criminalising anti-fascist politics altogether.

'If you're against fascism, you're now a terrorist in the eyes of the Trump regime,' she wrote online.

What the strategy ultimately reveals is a White House increasingly determined to define domestic extremism through a cultural and ideological lens, not simply a criminal one. That distinction may shape federal law enforcement long after the politics surrounding this document fade.

Trump Administration Redefines Domestic Extremism

'Our counterterrorism activities will also prioritise the rapid identification of violent secular political groups whose ideology is anti-American, radically pro-transgender and anarchist,' Trump wrote in the strategy document.

The administration says it intends to use 'all the tools constitutionally available' to map memberships, investigate organisational ties and disrupt operations before attacks occur. Officials specifically named antifa as a central target.

'We see a threat, we will respond to it, and we will crush it,' Gorka said, naming 'antifa' and what he described as 'transgender killers' alongside jihadists and cartels.

The political contrast with Biden's presidency could hardly be more obvious. In 2023, Joe Biden called white supremacy the 'most dangerous terrorist threat' facing the United States. Trump's new strategy barely acknowledges right-wing extremism as a distinct security concern, a shift critics say risks distorting the actual data around political violence.

That criticism emerged almost immediately after the plan's release.

Matthew Levitt, a terrorism expert at the Washington Institute, wrote on X that failing to recognise right-wing terrorism as a major issue was 'just whacky.'

Trump's CT strategy is out, and is does not recognize right wing terrorism as a problem. That's just whacky https://t.co/b3ck8XnHTr pic.twitter.com/DPVSKXfBMN — Matthew Levitt (@Levitt_Matt) May 6, 2026

The Numbers Behind Left-Wing Terrorist Attacks And Plots

The administration has leaned heavily on recent data from the Center for Strategic and International Studies, which found a noticeable increase in left-wing extremist incidents over the past decade.

According to CSIS, left-wing terrorist attacks and plots represented roughly 2% of recorded extremist incidents in 2015. By 2025, that figure had risen sharply to 42%. Researchers said 2025 was on pace to become the most violent year for left-wing extremism in more than three decades.

The same report found that, for the first time since 1994, attacks linked to left-wing extremists outnumbered those connected to far-right groups and Islamist extremists combined in a single year. Researchers recorded five left-wing attacks in 2025, compared with one attack associated with right-wing extremists and two linked to jihadist violence.

Over the past decade, CSIS data showed right-wing extremists carried out 152 attacks in the United States, resulting in 112 deaths. Left-wing extremists were linked to 35 attacks and 13 deaths during the same period. Islamist attacks caused 82 deaths.

Those figures continue to fuel criticism that Trump's strategy elevates selective incidents while downplaying the larger historical pattern of far-right violence.

Antifa Moves To The Centre Of Federal Policy

The strategy also formalises antifa's place inside the administration's counterterrorism framework.

Short for 'anti-fascist,' antifa refers to a loose collection of far-left activist networks that organise protests against white supremacist groups, right-wing organisations and conservative events. Law enforcement agencies have repeatedly noted that antifa lacks a formal leadership structure, despite years of political attacks portraying it as a coordinated national organisation.

Trump nevertheless designated antifa a domestic terrorist organisation in September.

Federal prosecutors have already begun pursuing cases tied to that designation. In March, a federal jury convicted eight individuals prosecutors linked to antifa on terrorism charges connected to a shooting at a Texas immigration facility. It marked the first known use of material support terrorism charges against alleged antifa associates.

The administration has also expanded its focus internationally.

The State Department recently designated four far-left European organisations as terrorist groups, including movements operating in Greece, Germany and Italy. The move gives US authorities broader powers to freeze financial assets, conduct surveillance and pursue prosecutions connected to those organisations.