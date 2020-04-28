Howard Stern is fuming mad after U.S. President Donald Trump sarcastically joked about Clorox injections as a COVID-19 cure, and he dared the latter to test it on himself to see if his theory works.

The radio show host made it known that he is livid after the president suggested injecting disinfectant although he later clarified that his statements were purely sarcastic. In an impassioned speech on Monday's episode of his SiriusXM program "The Howard Stern Show," he urged President Trump to test his theory on himself and then get together with his supporters for a cocktail of disinfectant.

"I would love it if Donald would get on TV and take an injection of Clorox and let's see if his theory works," Stern told his listeners as first reported by the New York Daily News.

"Hold a big rally, say f—k this coronavirus, with all of his followers, and let them hug each other and kiss each other and have a big rally," he suggested, and further stated that they should "all take disinfectant and all drop dead." His co-host, Robin Quivers, suggested that they have "a big cocktail of disinfectant."

The 66-year old then engaged in a back-and-forth with callers and expressed his disbelief after a Trump supporter called and defended him.

"I'm very frustrated. It is mind-blowing to me. We have such a disconnect in this country — this [caller] is saying he saw that and he's OK with it," Stern exclaimed.

The caller then accused him of being biased because he supports Joe Biden, to which Stern admitted that he is "all in on Joe Biden."

"You see the wall that's right next to you, I'll vote for the wall over a guy who tells me that I should pour Clorox into my mouth. Listen, I think we are in deep s**t. I think we could have been ahead of this curve" Stern continued, and admitted that he "just can't take it."

President Trump admitted during a White House briefing last week that it is an interesting idea to treat COVID-19 with disinfectants. Given that disinfectants kill the novel coronavirus in a minute, he suggested injecting it into the body. He later clarified after receiving backlash that he was only being sarcastic.