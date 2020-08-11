Howard Stern shares his thoughts on the recent allegations against Ellen DeGeneres on Monday's episode of his show and says that he would change his image if he was in her position.

The radio show host was blunt in his advice for his friend and told her to be the opposite of what people think of her. Everyone sees DeGeneres as this kind, humble, and generous person so it becomes a controversy when allegations came that she also fosters a toxic work environment on her show. Stern said on "The Howard Stern Show" that if he were in her shoes he "would change my whole image."

"I'd go on the air and be a son of a b****... people would come on and (I would) go, "F*** you." Just be a pr**k," he said and jokingly added, "So you think I'm a pr**k? I'm going to show you exactly."

The 66-year-old radio personality shared his personal experience on the matter. He said that on-air people think of him as a "pr**k" so they gave him that. But outside of work, or off-air, he is a different person.

"I'm known on the air as a pr**k, but off the air, I'm known as a great guy, you know, for the most part," Stern said.

He then went on to share that he finds DeGeneres as a likable person. But he admitted that he does not know what it is like working for her.

DeGeneres and Stern have been friends and even made headlines last year when they kissed on air during his first-ever appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." The kiss came years after he called DeGeneres a "jerk" and a "foul piece of garbage" on his show in February 2010. The harsh words came after he read reports that she threatened to walk away as a judge on the "American Idol" if he was added to the panel. They have since mended bridges after Stern defended the 62-year-old actress in 2012 against complaints that she should not have been chosen as the spokesperson for JCPenney because she is a lesbian.