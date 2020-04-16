"How to Get Away With Murder" (HTGAWM)) season 6's second run continues to keep us entertained during the time of the lockdown. As the show gradually moves towards the series finale, it is set to air another excellent episode. Episode 13 brings back some old storylines and ties up loose ends. Here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "How to Get Away With Murder" season 6 episode 13. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

"HTGAWM" season 6 episode 13 focuses on Sam Keating's past. Fans will remember him as Annalise's late husband, who was later revealed to be Vivian Maddox's ex-husband and Gabriel Maddox's father. The upcoming segment is titled "What If Sam Wasn't the Bad Guy This Whole Time?" and forces us to question everything that we have been believing since the start of the series, just like Annalise.

According to the official description (via Spoiler TV) of episode 13, Annalise will find herself in a massive dilemma as she questions "everyone and everything." As per the synopsis, Annalise is about to make some astonishing discoveries about her dead husband. She discovers some shocking details about Sam's past that she never knew.

Meanwhile, things might just be turning upside down for Connor and Michaela as the FBI discovers new evidence. Both the suspects begin to feel the pressure as things close in on them.

In addition, the upcoming episode looks like a brilliant opportunity to learn more about Frank and Bonnie's past. The show finally sheds light on their past and unravel what led to their damaged relationship.

Fans are informed that the post is written ahead of the broadcast of episode 12 "Let's Hurt Him" wherein Marsha Stephanie Blake's character Vivian Maddox returns after her son gives her a distressed call. Therefore, the details remain scarce. However, stay tuned as new details will be available soon after the promo for episode 13 is unveiled.

"HTGAWM" season 6 episode 13 airs Thursday, April 30 on ABC.