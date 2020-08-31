Although many have criticised the Cupertino-based tech outfit for its reluctance to embrace a round form factor for its smartwatches, it seems others brands are doing the opposite. The rectangular shape with rounded edges is iconic to the Apple Watch series since the first-generation model to the latest. Now, brands like Xiaomi and Oppo have embraced the design as evident in their latest wearable offerings. Now, Huawei follows with the Watch Fit, but still gives its consumers a traditional option with the Watch GT2 Pro.

Huawei Watch Fit

Along with its premium smartwatch catalogue, Huawei also offers fitness trackers with a slim and sporty build. The Watch Fit, on the other hand, much like the Oppo Watch, bears an uncanny resemblance to the Apple Watch. However, a closer look reveals that it is slightly more elongated vertically with a single push button on the right of the case band.

It uses a 1.4-inch AMOLED 456 x 280-resolution touch display with a 2.5D curved mineral glass for protection. Unlike its fitness band lineup, the Watch Fit ships with a 4GB internal storage. Similar to Huawei's high-end offerings the device will likely allow users to upload music from the companion app and listen via Bluetooth headphones/earphones.

Buy the #HUAWEIWatchFit from September 3rd for 399 AED and get Free 6 months Screen Damage Warranty! Get the HUAWEI Watch Fit & enjoy a large 1.64" HD display with a long-lasting battery life. Monitor your health with health management features and your virtual private trainer. pic.twitter.com/PApwAtQ5BE — Huawei Arabia (@HuaweiArabia) August 27, 2020

Other functions include activity tracking, sleep tracking, a remote shutter for the connected smartphone's camera, and other wristwatch features. Moreover, notifications from messages, e-mails, calendar apps, incoming calls are likewise supported, says Gadgets 360. Health metrics such as blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), heart rate, and Huawei's TrueSleep 2.0 tracking tech are on board.

The built-in battery of the Huawei Watch Fit can last up to 10 days on a single charge. Meanwhile, if always-on GPS tracking is enabled, this will drastically shorten usage time to 12 hours, which is still impressive. This wearable is also rated at 5-ATM water-resistant.

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro

Not long ago, Huawei released the Watch GT2e – a more affordable version of the Watch GT2 – that does not have a microphone and speaker. It appears the manufacturer plans to replace the flagship model with something even more premium. Details remain scarce but sources claim it will ship with a titanium case and support wireless charging.

Despite its ongoing troubles with the United States trade ban and controversy surrounding its alleged spying via its 5G network technology, Huawei remains popular in certain markets. The addition of the Watch Fit and Watch GT2 Pro to its growing lineup of products shows that the company has no plans to give up anytime soon.